IS THERE PROOF COVID-19 CAN SPREAD ONLINE? HOW SILLY IS TAKIYUDDIN, SURELY HE’S A DISGRACE TO PAS! UMNO CHIEF ZAHID TELLS MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO CUT THE LAME EXCUSES – ‘JUST RECONVENE PARLIAMENT, EVEN IF IN HYBRID FORM’

Just reconvene Parliament, even if in hybrid form, Zahid tells govt

JUST reconvene Parliament, even if the sitting is in hybrid form, said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Responding to Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan’s statement yesterday that the government is studying the possibility of holding a virtual-cum-physical parliamentary session, Zahid said other countries had already been conducting virtual sittings during the pandemic.

“And there is no proof that the Covid-19 can spread online,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Zahid said the Perikatan Nasional government may want to keep closing its “front door” – in reference to threats against its legitimacy – but must still allow parliamentary democracy to function.

“Hopefully Parliament can resume soon and the people are waiting for news on this matter.”

Parliament has been suspended since January when a state of emergency was declared on grounds of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong in February however, decreed Parliament should continue to meet during the pandemic, but the government has not acted on this.

Takiyuddin, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law), said a hybrid session would involve some lawmakers present in the chamber while others joined virtually.

The minister said the idea had been raised with the heads of Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara.

Takiyuddin’s statement comes days after Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun said Parliament was not ready for a virtual sitting as the federal constitution needed to be amended first to allow meetings to be held virtually.

Zahid said it was strange that Azhar would support Parliament’s continued suspension.

“I am a little bit concerned with the Dewan Rakyat speaker who seems to agree with the suspension on Parliament.”

“As the speaker he should be defending the Parliament as one of the pillars of our democracy. He should be defending Parliament as the legislative body that represents the people,” Zahid said.

Opposition MPs have regularly condemned Parliament’s suspension during the state of emergency and accused the Perikatan Nasional government of wanting to avoid checks and balances.

Critics from within the government have included Umno politicians, and also Deputy Speaker Azalina Othman Said who has written open letters to the government, stressing the need for Parliament to reconvene even during the emergency.

She has also suggested holding virtual sessions.

Besides suspending Parliament, the emergency has also seen state legislative assembly meetings, as well as elections, suspended.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

