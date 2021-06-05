BOMBSHELL – UMNO BARRED FROM HOLDING PARTY POLLS – REPORT SAYS NSC CITES COVID-19, FEARS ‘CLUSTERS’ – BUT WHAT IF ZAHID & CO HOLD THEIR PARTY POLLS ONLINE? – OR IS THE PRO-MUHYIDDIN ‘CABINET CLUSTER’ FEARFUL OF GETTING KICKED OUT OF POWER?

Umno’s application to hold internal elections has been blocked by the National Security Council (NSC) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a source with knowledge of NSC workings, Umno’s desire to hold elections could not be fulfilled because an election will result in many gatherings.

“Our concern is that it will lead to new Covid-19 clusters,” said the source.

In late April, the Umno supreme council had written to the authorities, including the Registrar of Societies, to seek permission to hold elections this month.

According to Umno’s constitution, it must hold internal elections every three years.

The upcoming polls would be keenly observed because there are two main factions in the party – one that wants to cooperate with Perikatan Nasional and another which doesn’t.

Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Tajuddin Abdul Rahman told Malaysiakini that the party leadership had previously decided to abide by whatever decision made by the NSC.

Malaysiakini is seeking clarification if the NSC decision has been communicated to Umno in writing.

