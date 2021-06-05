‘SLOW COACH’ MUHYIDDIN NOW WANTS ‘AUTOMATIC APPROACH’ TO VACCINE REGISTRATION – BUT WHO CARES ANYMORE WHAT HE SAYS – AS PUBLIC ANGER SWIRLS OVER LATEST DEBACLE – THE ARREST OF A MAN FOR QUESTIONING RM70 MIL ALLOCATION FOR VACCINE WEBSITE

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered the Special Committee On Covid-19 Vaccine Supply to review the public registration process to make it easier.

In a video address today, he said the committee has to consider a proposal to allow for “automatic” registration, among others.

So far, registration for vaccination has been voluntary.

As of today, Muhyiddin said the registration rate was around 13 million or 51 percent of the target.

Muhyiddin said he was aware that rural folks were finding it difficult to register for vaccination or appear for their appointments.

“In view of this, I have directed all government ministries and agencies to use all government assets available to help them receive vaccines,” he added.

The prime minister said around two million people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, placing Malaysia among countries with the highest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia.

“This achievement was not easy because the supply of vaccines is beyond our control.

“Malaysia has to compete with other countries and depend on the vaccine producers,” he added.

Muhyiddin expressed confidence that his government will meet its target of achieving herd immunity by the end of the year.

He said that the government has 280 vaccination centres and will add 300 more soon. Private doctors will be recruited into the vaccination programme as well.

Muhyiddin promised that there will be mobile vaccination units as well as vaccination centres to cater specifically for differently abled people. MKINI

Man arrested for questioning RM70 million allocation for vaccine website

The federal government came under heavy criticism after thousands of Malaysians faced difficulty on the website trying to register for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine last week. – JKJAV website pic, June 5, 2021.

POLICE have arrested a Twitter user under the Emergency Ordinance (Essential Powers) for questioning the government’s RM70 million allocation to develop the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee website.