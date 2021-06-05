‘SLOW COACH’ MUHYIDDIN NOW WANTS ‘AUTOMATIC APPROACH’ TO VACCINE REGISTRATION – BUT WHO CARES ANYMORE WHAT HE SAYS – AS PUBLIC ANGER SWIRLS OVER LATEST DEBACLE – THE ARREST OF A MAN FOR QUESTIONING RM70 MIL ALLOCATION FOR VACCINE WEBSITE

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered the Special Committee On Covid-19 Vaccine Supply to review the public registration process to make it easier.
In a video address today, he said the committee has to consider a proposal to allow for “automatic” registration, among others.
So far, registration for vaccination has been voluntary.
As of today, Muhyiddin said the registration rate was around 13 million or 51 percent of the target.
“In view of this, I have directed all government ministries and agencies to use all government assets available to help them receive vaccines,” he added.
The prime minister said around two million people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, placing Malaysia among countries with the highest vaccination rate in Southeast Asia.
“This achievement was not easy because the supply of vaccines is beyond our control.
“Malaysia has to compete with other countries and depend on the vaccine producers,” he added.
Muhyiddin expressed confidence that his government will meet its target of achieving herd immunity by the end of the year.
He said that the government has 280 vaccination centres and will add 300 more soon. Private doctors will be recruited into the vaccination programme as well.
Muhyiddin promised that there will be mobile vaccination units as well as vaccination centres to cater specifically for differently abled people. MKINI
Man arrested for questioning RM70 million allocation for vaccine website
“He was detained under the Emergency Ordinance regarding the RM70 million,” Syahredzan tweeted.
Meanwhile, Parti Aspirasi Sains Se-Malaysia in a statement slammed police for the arrest, calling it as an act of harassment.
“The party deplores any unnecessary use of police resources to apprehend an individual simply for exercising his right to freedom of speech and expression as enshrined under Article 10 of the federal constitution.”
“Detaining Aizad constitutes as harassment and intimidation by the authorities. We call for his immediate release,” the party said.
Aizad will be released at 6pm after police managed to have him remanded for a day.
Recently, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also in charge of coordinating the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, said that the RM70 million is not the actual amount the government spent on the website.
He clarified that the sum was the “ceiling” set aside by the government that encompasses the development and management of several other health systems.
The government came under heavy criticism after thousands of Malaysians faced difficulty trying to register for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine last week.
Social media has been rife with angry users demanding the minister explain the whopping amount just for the website. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
