BOMBSHELL – ENTER THE ‘VACCINATION BUS’! EAT YOUR HEARTS OUT U.S. & U.K. – CHINA CONTINUES TO DO WHAT NO OTHER NATION IN THE WORLD CAN – ADMINISTER 705 MILLION DOSES OF VACCINE OR ONE-THIRD OF TOTAL GLOBAL SHOTS – AND FOR MALAYSIA’S ‘GLAMOUR BOY’ KHAIRY, DON’T JUST TRY TO EMULATE BEIJING’S ‘MEGA’ CENTRES – FOLLOW INSTEAD THEIR WAY TO SIMPLIFY THE PROCESS, TAP THE HUGE NETWORK OF DOCTORS & CLINICS, SEND OUT MOBILE TEAMS TO REACH THE RURAL FOLK, THE INFIRM & ELDERLY – INSTEAD OF FIGHTING WITH STATE GOVTS & PRIVATE SECTORS TO DEFEND PHARMANIAGA & MYSEJAHTERA!

Politics | June 5, 2021 by | 0 Comments

     

      

   

   

Coronavirus - China Covid-19 Mobile Vaccination Bus

     

     

   

    

     

   

     

   

Coronavirus - Sinovac Covid-19 Vaccine - Processing

    

  

   

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle