UMNO MAN ISSUES SHOCK CALL TO CHOP OFF PAS – THEY’RE NO LONGER SINCERE & BECOMING VERY GREEDY FOR MONEY! TRUE OR NOT, PAS NO.2 SAYS NUR JAZLAN’S VIEW TO ‘BURY MUAFAKAT’ HIS OWN OPINION, NOT UMNO’S OFFICIAL STAND

PETALING JAYA: The call by Johor Umno deputy head Nur Jazlan Mohamed to cut ties with PAS for the next general election (GE15) does not represent his party’s stand on the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact, says the Islamist party.
PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Nur Jazlan’s statement did not represent the view of Umno’s top leadership which wants to continue and nurture the MN pact formed to unite the ummah.
“During the Umno general assembly in May, almost all divisions voted to continue maintaining ties with PAS,” he told FMT.
He was reacting to Nur Jazlan’s statement urging Umno to reconsider its ties with PAS in MN, saying Umno could no longer expect the party to be sincere in upholding its responsibilities as a partner in the coalition.
“Umno has always been suspicious of PAS leaders who now seem to be more interested in power and position and, in some cases, money too. In the current episode involving the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB), there are some serious allegations,” he told FMT.
The planned sale of prime property belonging to cash-rich MRB, which is under the jurisdiction of PAS minister Khairuddin Aman Razali, led to the board’s former chairman and Umno MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris to claim that the minister had interfered in matters of the board. MRB and the minister have denied these claims.
On the MRB land controversy, Tuan Ibrahim said every person is considered innocent until proven guilty.
Meanwhile, PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said those who wanted to foil the unification of the ummah should not be entertained.
He said PAS and Umno had buried their hatchet by working together in uniting the ummah through the MN pact and would continue to do so.
“Forget the people who want Muafakat Nasional to be buried,” he said, without naming anyone.
Let’s drop PAS in GE15, Nur Jazlan tells Umno as cracks appear
PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has called for the party to reconsider its ties with PAS in Muafakat Nasional (MN) as cracks between the two largest Malay parties, which got together in 2019 as a pact to dethrone Pakatan Harapan (PH), have surfaced recently.
The latest episode involving the planned sale of prime property belonging to cash-rich Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB) which is under the jurisdiction of PAS minister Khairuddin Aman Razali, saw him trading barbs with Umno MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris, who was the board’s former chairman.
Johor Umno deputy head Nur Jazlan Mohamed said PAS will most likely be a liability in the next general election (GE15) if the parties cooperated, going by recent actions by some of its leaders which he feels have exposed the other side of PAS.
“Umno has always been suspicious of PAS leaders as they now seem to be more interested in power and position and, in some cases, money too. And in the current episode involving Lembaga Getah Malaysia (MRB), there are some serious allegations,” he told FMT.
Yesterday, Khairuddin, the plantation industries and commodities minister, claimed that some Umno leaders were attacking him over the MRB controversy.
He claimed that the Facebook page carrying allegations against him over the MRB issue was “friendly” to some Umno leaders. However, the PAS strategic director said this would not deter him from continuing to strengthen MN.
Earlier, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission had called up Nazlan for a statement in connection with the allegations on the MRB land issue.
Nur Jazlan said PAS had also failed to deliver good governance and prosperity to the people in the states it ruled or where it held power in the past. “The failure of the Terengganu government led by its president Abdul Hadi Awang from 1999 to 2004 is an example.”
He said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, as the head of Perikatan Nasional (PN), clearly favours PAS over Umno and was refusing to act against errant PAS ministers, a move which he claims was aimed at splitting the two parties.
In February, Nur Jazlan had asked PAS to state its official stand on whose side it was on – with Umno in MN or with Bersatu in PN.
Describing the party as making a “neither here nor there” stand in the current political equation, he had asked PAS to be “brave and honest” in making a decision on whose side it was on.
To some political observers, the MRB issue could be a catalyst that could lead to the break-up of Umno-PAS ties for a second time in the history of Malaysian politics if not handled well.
“Historically, the supporters of the two parties have not been able to accept each other, with PAS claiming that Umno had steered away from Islamic principles. Umno had responded in the past by trying to be more Islamic but lost much non-Malay support,” said one observer.
In 1972, then prime minister Abdul Razak Hussein managed to get PAS to join the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, while PAS was the state government in Kelantan, in a move to unite the nation after the May 13 racial riots left the nation disunited.
However, the courtship lasted only five years when trouble brewed between them, leading to the government declaring an emergency in Kelantan in November 1977, with PAS officially leaving BN the following month.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.