UMNO MAN ISSUES SHOCK CALL TO CHOP OFF PAS – THEY’RE NO LONGER SINCERE & BECOMING VERY GREEDY FOR MONEY! TRUE OR NOT, PAS NO.2 SAYS NUR JAZLAN’S VIEW TO ‘BURY MUAFAKAT’ HIS OWN OPINION, NOT UMNO’S OFFICIAL STAND

PETALING JAYA: The call by Johor Umno deputy head Nur Jazlan Mohamed to cut ties with PAS for the next general election (GE15) does not represent his party’s stand on the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact, says the Islamist party.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Nur Jazlan’s statement did not represent the view of Umno’s top leadership which wants to continue and nurture the MN pact formed to unite the ummah.

“During the Umno general assembly in May, almost all divisions voted to continue maintaining ties with PAS,” he told FMT.

He was reacting to Nur Jazlan’s statement urging Umno to reconsider its ties with PAS in MN, saying Umno could no longer expect the party to be sincere in upholding its responsibilities as a partner in the coalition.

“Umno has always been suspicious of PAS leaders who now seem to be more interested in power and position and, in some cases, money too. In the current episode involving the Malaysian Rubber Board (MRB), there are some serious allegations,” he told FMT.

The planned sale of prime property belonging to cash-rich MRB, which is under the jurisdiction of PAS minister Khairuddin Aman Razali, led to the board’s former chairman and Umno MP Ahmad Nazlan Idris to claim that the minister had interfered in matters of the board. MRB and the minister have denied these claims.

On the MRB land controversy, Tuan Ibrahim said every person is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Meanwhile, PAS central committee member Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz said those who wanted to foil the unification of the ummah should not be entertained.

He said PAS and Umno had buried their hatchet by working together in uniting the ummah through the MN pact and would continue to do so.

“Forget the people who want Muafakat Nasional to be buried,” he said, without naming anyone.

