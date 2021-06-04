NEW CASES DIP TO 7,748 – WITH KL TO START MASS TESTING TOMORROW

Kuala Lumpur will embark on a free mass Covid-19 screening exercise starting tomorrow (June 5), mainly aimed at residents of densely populated public housing apartments in the capital.

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa also said a pilot mobile vaccination programme will start next week.

According to his tweet last night, the mass screening programme will kickstart at four public apartment halls in Bandar Tun Razak.

The first four locations are Dewan PA Seri Sabah 3A, Dewan PA Seri Sabah 3B, Dewan PA Seri Pulau Pinang, and Dewan PA Seri Kota. The testing facility will be available there for several days.

Annuar told Malaysiakini that tomorrow will be a test run to monitor SOP compliance and the speed of testing.

He added that each facility will be able to conduct between 300-500 tests per day. The previous estimates given were between 200-300 tests per location per day.

Each location will be open for several days from 8am to 12pm, according to the minister’s tweets.

More locations will be opened throughout June, and any changes to the dates will be announced by the ministry.

Meanwhile, Annuar said a mobile vaccination pilot programme targets to inoculate some 1,000 people at PPR Muhibah in Lembah Pantai next Monday (June 7).

The programme carried out by [email protected], will then target 1,000 MRT construction workers the next day.

On a related matter, Annuar said Putrajaya today has become the first locality in the country to achieve 100 percent vaccine registration.

He urged the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force and the Science, Technology, and Innovation Ministry to take note of this and speed up vaccination in the country’s administrative centre.

“My target is for the capital KL and the federal territories to become the first state/territory to achieve herd immunity,” he tweeted. MKINI

MKINI

.