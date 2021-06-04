DON’T BE SO ARROGANT – LEARN TO THINK BEFORE YOU SHOOT YOUR MOUTH OFF – HAMZAH TOLD TO GET EXPERT ADVICE BEFORE TALKING ABOUT ILLEGALS

MP tells home minister to think, get expert advice before talking about illegals

HOME Minister Hamzah Zainudin should get advice from health experts and civil society groups on how to deal with undocumented migrants, said Charles Santiago.

The Klang MP also urged Hamzah to think before speaking.

“When you don’t, you end up showing your ignorance and arrogance, a terrible combination,” he said in a statement today.

Santiago was commenting on Hamzah’s statement that MPs who are critical of his plan to arrest illegal visitors en masse during the lockdown should sponsor the aliens.

By doing so, Hamzah said the MPs would enable the authorities to issue the illegal immigrants with documents that would allow them register for the jabs.

“Those MPs who care so much about them should sponsor them so that they can get documents. Bring them to meet us. Get the documents and then we can give them the vaccine,” he had said.

Hamzah said he was rounding up the foreigners so that they would be vaccinated despite his cabinet colleague Khairy Jamaluddin’s assurances that this group of people would get their virus shots anyway.

Santiago said that there were at least four million undocumented workers in the country and that 90% of them had entered Malaysia legally.

“If anything, elected representatives have a duty to drum it into Hamzah’s head that they need to also get vaccinated for us to achieve herd immunity.

“It’s ironic that despite holding a senior cabinet position, the Home Minister doesn’t know that no one is safe until everyone is.”

He said Hamzah’s preposterous statements were detrimental to the community.

“So dear minister, please make yourself useful and figure out a way to earn the trust of the undocumented migrant workers.

“And hands off the elected representatives who stand in solidarity with the migrant workers and other vulnerable people.”

Santiago said immigrant and labour groups had informed the government it was mainly the fault of the recruitment agents and other middlemen that so many of foreign workers are undocumented,

“We have asked for these unscrupulous guys to be investigated and charged in the open court.

“Now Hamzah says elected representatives who support migrant rights should work to get papers for undocumented migrant workers.

“Not only has he sided with the labour agents, but he has started a vicious campaign of misinformation about this vulnerable group of people.”

