‘FRONT DOOR’ ISMAIL SABRI THROWS THE BALL OVER TO ‘BACKDOOR’ AZMIN: SHOCK 128,000 PERMITS ISSUED DESPITE LOCKDOWN? ASK MITI, SAYS DEFENCE MINISTER – EVEN AS AZMIN FIRES BACK ‘IT’S NOT A ZERO SUM GAME. OTHER MINISTRIES ALSO ISSUE PERMITS’

Ask Miti, Ismail says of 128,000 permits during lockdown

Ismail Sabri Yaakob has refused to answer questions on the number of companies allowed to operate, passing the buck instead to Azmin Ali, who is minister of international trade and industry.

PETALING JAYA: Questions about why so many companies are receiving exemptions and being allowed to operate during the lockdown should be directed at the international trade and industry ministry (Miti), says senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister had been asked to comment on public confusion surrounding the operation of essential service sectors during the June 1 to 14 lockdown, but he deflected the matter to Miti.

“It’s difficult for me to answer, because we have handed the matter over to Miti. So, Miti will answer,” he said at a virtual press conference today.

This comes after a Bernama report that 128,150 companies with some 1.57 million employees had been approved to remain operational during the two-week lockdown.

According to Azmin Ali, who is minister of international trade and industry, a total of 586,308 companies involving 10.2 million workers have also registered under Miti’s Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (CIMS) 3.0 as at 7.30am today.

Azmin also clarified that the chemical and electrical and electronics sectors were listed as essential services as they were “closely linked to ensuring that the people’s safety and health are protected”.

It’s not Miti’s decision alone, retorts Azmin

PETALING JAYA: The decision on whether an economic sector is considered essential is not made by the international trade and industry ministry (Miti) alone, says its minister Azmin Ali.

In a statement today, he said that about 15 ministries use Miti’s Covid-19 intelligent management system (CIMS) 3.0, and the approvals to operate during the total lockdown are issued after applications are verified by these ministries.

He added that some ministries, including agriculture and food industries and transport, use their own systems to issue approval letters.

In the case of financial institutions and banks, Azmin said Bank Negara Malaysia is  responsible for issuing approvals for operations.

Azmin’s statement came after senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s remarks that questions on companies being allowed to operate under lockdown should be directed at Miti.

At a virtual press conference earlier today, Ismail, who was asked to comment on the confusion surrounding the operation of essential services, said the matter was in Miti’s hands.

“It’s difficult for me to answer, because we have handed the matter over to Miti, so Miti will answer,” he said.

As at 7.30am today, some 1.57 million employees in 128,150 companies had received approvals to remain operational.

To date, a total of 586,308 companies involving 10.2 million workers have registered under CIMS 3.0.

Meanwhile, Azmin said Miti was aware of complaints that some companies which were not allowed to operate had received approvals to do so under CIMS 3.0.

“We are open to complaints and criticisms on CIMS 3.0 to ensure the transparency and effectiveness of the system,” he said, adding that Miti and other enforcement agencies will continue to ensure the implementation of Covid-19 rules.

Azmin also spoke on balancing lives and livelihoods, saying: “This is not a zero-sum game. We are responsible for protecting lives and livelihoods.

“We need a whole-of-nation approach. As the government plans and implements this circuit breaker, to make it happen, we need the whole of society, the people, the workers, the industries to come aboard, to do their part to make this a success.”

