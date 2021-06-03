SCARY STATS – NEW COVID CASES HIT 8,209 – WITH OVER 3,000 IN SELANGOR – IMAGINE IF THE REST OF THE COUNTRY, WHICH CHALKED OVER 4,000 NEW CASES, TESTED AS AGGRESSIVELY & SERIOUSLY AS INDUSTRIALISED SELANGOR HAS BEEN DOING, HOW MUCH HIGHER WOULD THE NUMBERS REALLY BE!
The Health Ministry reported 8,209 new cases of Covid-19 today.
The Klang Valley has almost 4,000 cases, with over 3,000 reported in Selangor alone.
More information will be available later this evening.
New cases by state:
Selangor (3125)
Kuala Lumpur (801)
Johor (752)
Sarawak (594)
Negeri Sembilan (576)
Kelantan (414)
Perak (384)
Kedah (373)
Malacca (322)
Penang (303)
Sabah (203)
Pahang (135)
Terengganu (127)
Labuan (62)
Putrajaya (33)
Perlis (5)
MKINI
