BOMBSHELL – THE AWFUL TRUTH – MALAYSIA HAS ZERO BARGAINING CHIP TO RETALIATE AGAINST CHINA – CAN HISHAM THREATEN NOT TO SELL ‘MUSANG KING DURIAN’ TO BEIJING? ‘THAT PM MUHYIDDIN, ULTRA MUSLIM CHIEF HADI AWANG, EX-PM NAJIB & EVEN OUTSPOKEN MAHATHIR HAVE CHOSEN TO KEEP THEIR MOUTHS SHUT SHOWS MALAYSIA WILL PRETEND INTRUSION DIDN’T HAPPEN’

Politics | June 3, 2021 by | 0 Comments

   

    

    

Royal Malaysian Air Force RMAF – BAE Hawk 208 Jet

    

    

     

   

Hishammuddin Hussein - West Capella Standoff - South China Sea Intrusion

China Bully - Great Wall Around South China Sea

   

   

    

    

    

    

 

South China Sea Triangle - Dispute Water by China

   

     

     

    

  

 

    

  

    

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle