MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT NOW A CUCKOO HOUSE? AS AZMIN’S MITI DEBACLE WORSENS, COPS SAY AUTHORIZATION LETTERS FOR WORK-RELATED TRAVEL ISSUED BY OTHER MINISTRIES ‘VALID ON THEIR OWN’

Some non-essential services are slipping through the International Trade and Industry Ministry’s (Miti) vetting process for businesses allowed to operate during the “total lockdown” period which began yesterday (June 1).

Officially, there are 17 sectors allowed to operate during this period, mostly with mandatory reduced staff numbers.

These companies will have to brave Miti’s unstable Covid-19 intelligent management system (Cims 3.0) to submit their application, wait for approval, and finally download a letter that contains a QR code for their staff to use when they leave their homes for work.

However, there have been numerous allegations on social media of companies that do not fit the essential service criteria yet received the green light from Miti.

One business owner from an east coast state took to social media yesterday, stating that their business – a photography studio – somehow received Cims 3.0 approval.

When contacted by Malaysiakini, the business owner said they did not plan to submit an application, knowing full well the nature of their business meant it had to be shut during “total lockdown”.

However, curiosity got the better of them after learning from friends that there are non-essential businesses that managed to slip through.

“This includes a friend who is involved in manufacturing shoes on a small scale. So, I decided to give it a try and see if I can get approval too,” said the person, who made it clear they were trying to prove a point, rather than beat the system.

“My first attempt was yesterday morning and I was unsuccessful. But when I tried again last night, my application was approved and I received the latest approval letter from Miti.

“So I just want to ask the authorities, how can this happen? We are in a total lockdown, and we want to be free from Covid-19,” said the person.

Malaysiakini is withholding the person’s identity to prevent repercussions. Eventually, Miti responded to their social media post to inform them their approval letter had been revoked.

Miti Cims 3.0 processing centre

Furniture manufacturing essential too?

In another case, Malaysiakini was alerted by a whistleblower that a leather furniture company in Klang, Selangor obtained their Cims 3.0 letter on May 31.

When contacted yesterday, the company confirmed they are operating as usual. When asked which essential services category they were classified under, the company’s spokesperson said they will elaborate through email. At the time of writing, Malaysiakini has not received that email.

According to the approval letter, this company was listed as a “home appliance manufacturer” and also produces “self-care products”.

Repeated attempts to contact deputy international trade and industry minister Lim Ban Hong and Miti secretary-general Lokman Hakim Ali was unsuccessful.

Requests for comments have been made to Lim and Lokman.

Lim’s aide told Malaysiakini that the deputy minister was involved in back-to-back meetings and would respond later.

‘Name every greenlit company’

Meanwhile, public health expert Dr Mohammad Farhan Rusli told Malaysiakini that Miti should not be the sole decider whether a business sector is essential or not because the ministry is tasked to protect businesses and the economy.

Public health expert Dr Mohammad Farhan Rusli

“To leave it to Miti to decide is akin to them labelling each sector and business as essential. This is not their fault though, as their main narrative is to protect businesses and the economy.

“This is where the key role needs to be played by the Health Ministry in providing a clear matrix on safe operations of industries, what are the clear and well-defined goals one needs to achieve to be in operation, and what are the red flags that will lead to them being shut.

“Providing a clear matrix will enable industries to pay attention to what is important, rather than misinterpreting guidelines that may at times be vague, and a burden rather than useful,” said Farhan, who is the director of operations for the Selangor Covid-19 Task Force.

He said this is also the time for authorities to fully utilise the Hotspot Identification by Dynamic Engagement (Hide) system to cut the source of outbreaks.

Former health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad when contacted said he believes the government should release the full list of companies it is allowing to operate during this “total lockdown”.

“I would think that will be consistent with the demand of consistency, transparency, and disclosure,” he said. MKINI

