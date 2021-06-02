AS COVID-19 DEATHS JUMPS TO A HORRIFYING 126, MAHATHIR LAMBASTS ‘STUPID PM’ MUHYIDDIN & ‘PRETTY BOY’ KHAIRY – ‘DON’T WASTE TIME TESTING VACCINES ALREADY PROVEN EFFECTIVE’ – ‘ALL OUR EFFORTS SHOULD GO TOWARDS VACCINATING AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE’
Don’t waste time testing vaccines already proven effective, says former PM
THE government should not waste time testing vaccines that have already been proven effective in other countries, said Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
“All our efforts should go towards vaccinating as many people as possible.
“There are many vaccines that are being used by other countries. And they have been proven to work. Hence there is no point for us to test them anymore,” said the former prime minister in a video message today.
He said these vaccines were being used in Britain and the United States and infection rates in both countries have declined.
The Langkawi MP said that although the UK has not vaccinated 80% of their population, its infection rates have already come down, proving that the vaccines work.
He said there may be some disputes between Europe and China on the use of the Sinovac vaccine.
“But again China has proven their vaccine works as although they have 1.4 billion people their infection rates are low and their economy is doing better.”
Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir also urged the government to be more aggressive in its vaccination programme and go to rural areas to vaccinate people.
“Don’t wait for people to come as there are many old and weak people in the rural areas that cannot come to the towns to get vaccinated.
“Just assign one doctor per team and go to these people to vaccinate them,” said the 95-year-old.
Malaysia is at present administering the Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, while waiting for the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA) to approve China’s CanSinoBIO and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines.
The country’s vaccination rate has been slow largely due to lack of supply as well as low registration among the public.
The latest figures show that 12,414,513 people have registered for vaccination while 2,002,345 have been vaccinated with at least one dose. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Covid-19 deaths soar to new heights as Malaysia records 126 deaths today
KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — The death rate from Covid-19 in the country took a turn for the worse as Malaysia crossed over the 100 deaths in a day for the first time, recording 126 deaths today.
This is a major jump from the 98 deaths recorded from Covid-19 on May 29.
Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) have also gone up, with 878 patients being treated, breaking the previous record of 851 on May 31.
“Of the 878 Covid-19 patients being treated in the ICU, 441 of them need ventilators to help them breathe,” he said. – MALAY MAIL
