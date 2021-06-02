ON 2ND DAY OF BELATED ‘TOTAL’ LOCKDOWN – COVID-19 APPEARS TO HAVE ENTRENCHED – NEW CASES SHOOT NEAR TO 8,000 MARK AGAIN – WITH KLANG VALLEY MAKING UP 45% – WHICH MEANS THE REST OF THE COUNTRY ACCOUNTING FOR 55% DESPITE MUCH LESSER ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES & POPULATION DENSITY

Politics | June 2, 2021 by | 0 Comments

7,703 new cases, Klang Valley makes up 44.5pct

The Health Ministry today reported 7,703 new Covid-19 cases.

Selangor saw the highest number of new cases with 2,728 infections.

The Klang Valley made up 44.5 percent of the total new cases.

Kuala Lumpur continued to see elevated levels with 701 new infections while Putrajaya only saw one new case.

Detailed statistics will be available this evening when the Health Ministry issues its daily press statement.

New cases by state

Selangor (2728)
Kuala Lumpur (701)
Sarawak (588)
Negeri Sembilan (586)
Johor (554)
Kelantan (541)
Penang (407)
Kedah (283)
Sabah (254)
Pahang (237)
Perak (224)
Terengganu (224)
Malacca (209)
Labuan (159)
Perlis (7)
Putrajaya (1)

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle