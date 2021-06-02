WHAT SUSPICIOUS FLIGHT? ‘IT’S ROUTINE TRAINING. ACCORDING TO INTERNATIONAL LAW, CHINESE MILITARY AIRCRAFT ENJOY FREEDOM OF OVERFLIGHT IN THE RELEVANT AIRSPACE’ – CHINA DENIES RMAF’S SHOCK ACCUSATIONS – EVEN AS MALAYSIAN HOTHEADS & ULTRA-GROUPS START TO DEMAND FOR CHINESE ENVOY TO BOOTED OUT TO ‘PROTECT MALAYSIA’S SOVEREIGNTY’

Following the interception by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) yesterday of 16 Chinese Air Force aircraft that were “flying suspiciously” towards Malaysian airspace, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy said that the flights were routine training and no country was being targeted.

“As far as I know, the reported activities are routine flight training of the Chinese Air Force and do not target any country.

“According to relevant international law, Chinese military aircraft enjoy the freedom of overflight in the relevant airspace. During this training, the Chinese military aircrafts strictly abided by the relevant international law and did not enter the territorial airspace of any other country,” the spokesperson said yesterday evening.

The spokesperson added that China and Malaysia are friendly neighbours, and China is willing to continue bilateral friendly consultations with Malaysia to jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

It should be noted that the statement was released before it was announced that the Foreign Affairs Ministry will summon China’s ambassador to Malaysia to explain the incident.

In making that announcement, minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he would “relay Malaysia’s serious concern” over the matter to his counterpart in China, while his ministry would lodge a formal diplomatic protest.

“Malaysia’s stand is clear – having friendly diplomatic relations with any countries does not mean that we will compromise our national security.

“Malaysia remains steadfast in defending our dignity and our sovereignty,” he said yesterday.

The incident involved a formation of People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft which entered the Malaysian Maritime Zone near Beting Patinggi Ali (Luconia Shoals) while failing to follow orders to contact air traffic controllers overseeing the Kota Kinabalu Flight Information Region (FIR).

Interceptors launched from Labuan Airbase identified the formation as Ilyushin IL-76 and Xi’an Y-20 strategic transport aircraft of the PLAAF.

“This incident is a very serious threat to our national sovereignty and aviation security due to the density of air traffic in the airways of the Kota Kinabalu FIR,” said the RMAF of the incident.

It said the PLAAF transports came within 60 nautical miles (111km) from the coast of Sarawak.

Beting Patinggi Ali is part of a longstanding maritime dispute between China and several countries, including Malaysia.

Patriot wants China envoy booted over airspace intrusion

Sixteen Chinese military aircraft are detected in the air space above Sarawak on May 31, prompting a protest from Malaysia. – Pic from Defence Ministry, June 2, 2021.

PERSATUAN Patriot Kebangsaan wants Putrajaya to expel the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia over China’s air force intrusion on Malaysian airspace.

Patriot president Mohamed Arshad Raji said the May 31 intrusion was a serious affair requiring a quick and severe response, “Along with the strong statement of protest, marching orders for China’s Ambassador should have been issued,” Arshad said of the Foreign Ministry’s reaction to the event. Sixteen Chinese military aircraft flew in tactical formation about 6,700m above ground in the air space about 60 nautical miles off the coast of Sarawak. The aircraft had breached the Malaysian Maritime Zone, Arshad said in a statement today. He added the foreign aircraft were flying at an altitude that posed a safety threat to the commercial jets on the Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu flight path. “China has disregarded our nation’s sovereignty. It has intruded our airspace. The strongest protest and a demand for an official apology are in order. Nothing less,” he said. He said that the government should not go easy on on China just because “we badly need China’s Covid-19 vaccine”, or because it was Malaysia’s largest trading partner. Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said in a statement last night that Malaysia would issue a diplomatic note to China to protest the intrusion. He said the ministry would also summon the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia to explain the presence of a fleet of aircraft belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) in Malaysian airspace . “Malaysia’s stand is clear – having friendly diplomatic relations with any country does not mean that we will compromise our national security. Malaysia remains steadfast in defending our dignity and our sovereignty,” he said. Hishammuddin said he would also relay Malaysia’s serious concerns over the matter to his Chinese counterpart.

Both Malaysia and China claim sovereignty over the shoals, although the latter’s claims are not internationally recognised. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

