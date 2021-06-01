CRIES OF ‘SERIOUS THREATS TO OUR SOVEREIGNTY’ RING OUT AS MUHYIDDIN FACES MOUNTING PRESSURE TO QUIT OVER COVID-19: RMAF REVEALS ‘SUSPICIOUS’ FLIGHT PATTERN OF 16 CHINESE PLANES OVER MALAYSIAN AIRSPACE – EVEN AS HISHAM FINALLY ADMITS ‘THERE MAY BE NO DR NUR’, THE MALAY ALLEGEDLY DETAINED BY ISRAEL, AFTER STIRRING UP A SOCIAL MEDIA MANHUNT
RMAF intercepts 16 Chinese air force planes over Malaysia
PETALING JAYA: Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) fighter jets were scrambled to intercept 16 People’s Liberation Army Air Force planes over Malaysian airspace yesterday, the RMAF has revealed.
In a statement, RMAF said the “suspicious” flight of the 16 air force planes were detected by the Air Defence Centre in Sarawak at 11.53am.
“The air force planes were flying in tactical formation.”
The Chinese planes were detected flying between 23,000 feet and 27,000 feet above sea level at a speed of 290 knots entering Malaysian Maritime Zone (ZMM).
When there was no response from planes to turn back from the Malaysian Air Traffic control to turn back, and they instead headed towards Sarawak waters, RMAF scrambled Hawk 208 fighter jets from the 6th Squadron of the Labuan Air Base to intercept the foreign plane.
The Chinese planes eventually turned around and left in the same direction they entered the ZMM.
RMAF said the PLAAF planes were identified as Ilyushin Il-76 and Xian Y-20 strategic transport planes which can carry out various missions.
“This incident is a serious threat to our sovereignty and the safety of flights in our airspace.”
RMAF added that its conduct was based on the country’s laws and international rules of engagement of the International Civil Aviation Organization and National Air Defence Strategy.
“The foreign ministry has been informed of this incident.”
Last year, it was reported that Chinese coast guard and navy ships intruded into Malaysian waters 89 times between 2016 to 2019.
The intrusions happened in the hotly disputed South China Sea.
There may be no Dr Nur, says Hishammuddin
KUALA LUMPUR: Preliminary reports on the investigation regarding “Dr Nur”, a Malaysian citizen allegedly detained by Israel, has raised doubts, says foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein.
However, he said the matter was still under investigation and all information received by the ministry had been handed over to the police and related agencies.
“Everyone is aware that issues relating to our people who are there (Gaza) and those related to Israel get combined with emotions; and as a responsible government, we can only make a stand based on facts.
“We will summarise the facts after an investigation by the relevant agencies in this case,” he said at a press conference after launching the “Humanitarian Aid Fundraising, From Malaysia For Palestine” campaign, held virtually.
Wisma Putra previously urged individuals and Instagram account owners @iesya_toh and @nurhelizahelmi to come forward and submit information regarding “Dr Nur” after the news of alleged detention of “Dr Nur” by the Israelis spread on social media. Wisma Putra was unable to get information on “Dr Nur” and details of the incident.
According to Wisma Putra, checks with Malaysian embassies in Cairo, Egypt, and Amman, Jordan, did not yield any individual by the name of “Dr Nur” registered as being present in Palestine or having contacted Malaysian representatives for assistance.
On Ustaz Ebit Lew’s humanitarian mission to Gaza, Hishammuddin said the famous preacher was always in touch with him to convey the mission’s latest developments.
“We are monitoring (the mission) as best we can and I believe his delegation is safe and will return soon. For us in the ministry, the most important thing is the feedback from him and the delegation, and on what could be the best ways for us to channel aid directly to those really in need in Palestine.”
Hishammuddin also said Wisma Putra will not hesitate to help any organisations that are sincere in channelling aid to Palestine.
According to media reports, Ebit and his delegation, which left for Egypt on May 25, managed to enter Gaza last Saturday to hand over aid, including necessities and medicines, to hospitals in Gaza.
The mission received the relevant travel approval and is subject to current SOPs that must be followed, including the return to Malaysia.