NEW CASES BUMP UP TO 7,105 – EVEN AS MUHYIDDIN’S ‘TOTAL’ LOCKDOWN KICKS OFF – AMID TRAFFIC JAMS IN MANY AREAS – EVEN AS HEALTH MINISTER WARNS INFECTIVITY RATE NOW AT 6.89%, WHICH IS ABOVE WHO THRESHOLD OF 5%

PETALING JAYA: Despite being the first day of a “total lockdown”, several areas in the Klang Valley are experiencing heavy and slow moving traffic.
Itis (Integrated Transport Information System) by Dewan Bandaraya of Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) reported traffic build up on several roads.
In a tweet at 10.18am on Tuesday (June 1), it said there was heavy traffic heading to the Sungai Besi toll plaza from the Technology Park of Malaysia, while it was slow moving on the opposite direction.
In a tweet at 9.48am, Itis said traffic was slow moving from Tun Razak to Bandar Tasik Selatan.
Itis also reported slow traffic around the Bulatan Pahang roundabout in the Kuala Lumpur city centre.
It is, however, unsure if the slow moving traffic is due to the police roadblocks being set up.
The Lembaga Lebuhraya Malaysia (LLM), meanwhile, reported at 10.07am that traffic from the Perai Lama toll to the Perai toll was experiencing slow moving traffic. ANN
Covid-19: Malaysia’s test positivity rate above WHO threshold, says Dr Adham
The positivity rate indicates the portion of positive Covid-19 cases detected out of the total tests conducted.
Higher positivity rates mean that more testing should be done, as it suggests that there are more people with the disease in the community who have not been detected yet.
The threshold set by WHO for adequate testing is a 5% positivity rate.
Dr Adham said that some states in the country even exceeded 10%, with Kelantan having the highest test positivity rate (11.84%), followed by Negri Sembilan (10.03%).
Other states and territories with high test positivity rates are Labuan (8.78%), Putrajaya (8.61%), Selangor (7.99%), Melaka (7.95%), Kedah (7.70%), Terengganu (5.8%), Sarawak (5.79%), Johor (5.79%), Kuala Lumpur (5.72%), Penang (5.66%) and Pahang (5.44%).
The states that fell below the WHO threshold are Perak (4.78%), Sabah (3.83%) and Perlis (3.79%). ANN
