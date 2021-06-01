HERE IT COMES – ALLOWANCES FOR 800,00 CIVIL SERVANTS TO BE DEDUCTED – AFTER MUHYIDDIN & CABINET ‘CONTRIBUTE’ 3 MONTHS SALARIES – BUT IS IT ENOUGH? MINISTERS & DEPUTIES SHOULD ALSO ‘SACRIFICE’ THEIR ALLOWANCES, SAYS TOK MAT – ‘LEADERSHIP BY EXAMPLE DURING CRISIS SHOULD HAVE BEEN SHOWN LONG AGO’

800,000 civil servants to have allowances deducted for Covid-19 fund

PETALING JAYA: Civil servants will contribute to a special fund through deductions of fixed entertainment allowance (ITK) and the civil service fixed allowance (ITKA), says Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali ).

The Chief Secretary to the Government said that contributions from 800,000 civil servants from grades 29 and above for three months will total more than RM30mil.

The deduction is, however, exempted for those on duty as frontliners and those from grades 1 to grades 28.

Zuki said the rate of the ITK deduction for the Jusa A category is 50%, the Jusa B category is 20%, while for the Jusa C category is 10%.

Those from Grades 44 to 56 will get a 5% deduction, while those from Grade 29 to 41 will get a RM10 deduction from ITKA.

“We understand that civil servants especially are the backbone of the government in its efforts to balance lives and livelihoods. These contributions are a show of togetherness from the civil service in supporting the government’s efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic, ” he said in a statement on Tuesday (June 1).

He also urged all civil servants to increase their commitment in giving their best to the people and the country during these trying times.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had said on Monday (May 31) that all Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers will forego their salary for three months starting June, with the salaries to be channelled to a fund for expenses related to Covid-19. – ANN

Sacrifice allowances too, Tok Mat tells ministers, deputies

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan says leadership by example is a ‘must’ at this time of crisis.

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said ministers and their deputies contributing three months’ salary to help fight the pandemic was admirable, but their contributions should not stop there.

In his address to the nation last night, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said this money would be directed to the Crisis Trust Fund for Covid-19-related expenditure.

“It should not just be their salary, it must include their various allowances and entertainment allowances, which are often higher and surpass their salaries,” Mohamad said in a Facebook post.

“Leadership by example in this critical time of crisis is a must, that should have been displayed long ago.”

Mohamad, often referred to as Tok Mat, also said that while the government’s continuation of the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat stimulus measure was a welcome form of aid, it could have been improved to be more targeted.

“Perhaps this strategy could be improved by ensuring the most affected receive more help. Equity in distribution does not mean that everyone gets equal assistance. Those in greater need deserve more,” he said.

Under the package detailed last night, B40 households are eligible to receive between RM100 and RM500 depending on their total earnings.

On the government’s commitment to ramp up spending to galvanise the healthcare system, Mohamad said this expenditure must be done in a transparent and efficient way.

“Recognising the government’s fiscal constraints, it is important that every penny allocated to increase the capacity of the public health sector is utilised transparently and has the best impact.

“We must take a lesson from the development of the vaccination registration system which, although large, does not work well and poses an inconvenience to the people.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

