HERE IT COMES – ALLOWANCES FOR 800,00 CIVIL SERVANTS TO BE DEDUCTED – AFTER MUHYIDDIN & CABINET ‘CONTRIBUTE’ 3 MONTHS SALARIES – BUT IS IT ENOUGH? MINISTERS & DEPUTIES SHOULD ALSO ‘SACRIFICE’ THEIR ALLOWANCES, SAYS TOK MAT – ‘LEADERSHIP BY EXAMPLE DURING CRISIS SHOULD HAVE BEEN SHOWN LONG AGO’

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan said ministers and their deputies contributing three months’ salary to help fight the pandemic was admirable, but their contributions should not stop there.
In his address to the nation last night, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said this money would be directed to the Crisis Trust Fund for Covid-19-related expenditure.
“It should not just be their salary, it must include their various allowances and entertainment allowances, which are often higher and surpass their salaries,” Mohamad said in a Facebook post.
“Leadership by example in this critical time of crisis is a must, that should have been displayed long ago.”
Mohamad, often referred to as Tok Mat, also said that while the government’s continuation of the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat stimulus measure was a welcome form of aid, it could have been improved to be more targeted.
“Perhaps this strategy could be improved by ensuring the most affected receive more help. Equity in distribution does not mean that everyone gets equal assistance. Those in greater need deserve more,” he said.
Under the package detailed last night, B40 households are eligible to receive between RM100 and RM500 depending on their total earnings.
On the government’s commitment to ramp up spending to galvanise the healthcare system, Mohamad said this expenditure must be done in a transparent and efficient way.
“Recognising the government’s fiscal constraints, it is important that every penny allocated to increase the capacity of the public health sector is utilised transparently and has the best impact.
“We must take a lesson from the development of the vaccination registration system which, although large, does not work well and poses an inconvenience to the people.” FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
