‘TOTAL’ LOCKDOWN – BUT STILL MASSIVE TRAFFIC JAMS! WHAT’S THIS, ASKS NAJIB – MORE FOUL-UPS BY AZMIN & MITI? – EVEN AS ANOTHER UMNO MAN PANS MUHYIDDIN’S COSMETIC RM40 BIL AID PACKAGE, DEMANDS TO KNOW WHY NO ‘BLANKET LOAN MORATORIUM’ FOR THE ORDINARY PEOPLE – OR IS THAT JUST FOR ‘BIG COMPANIES, MULTINATIONALS & MILLIONAIRES’
Why traffic jams despite total lockdown, asks Najib
PETALING JAYA: The number of vehicles remains high on the roads and causing traffic jams despite the enforcement of a total nationwide lockdown starting today.
Former prime minister Najib Razak questioned why vehicles were still seen congesting the roads this morning.
“Why are there traffic jams this morning despite the total lockdown?” he asked in a Facebook post.
The Kuala Lumpur City Hall Integrated Transport Information System (Itis DBKL) also reported traffic jams in the city, especially along Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway and Jalan Genting Klang.
Reports of the traffic congestion, which have been making their rounds on social media, have also caught the attention of the public who expressed concern, despite the inter-district and interstate travel ban.
Facebook user Mohd Zamri said the stricter roadblocks could be the reason for the jams.
Another Facebook user, Fawwaz Raidi, said the lockdown would not work if many manufacturing sectors were allowed to operate.
The nationwide lockdown, similar to the first MCO, will be effective until June 14.
Under the total lockdown, only essential economic and services sectors are allowed to operate.
Why no blanket moratorium, asks Umno man
PETALING JAYA: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi has questioned the limited scope of the loan moratorium given under the Pemerkasa economic stimulus package announced yesterday.
He said the decision not to make it a blanket loan moratorium for all was very disappointing.
“This is the problem when a former banker becomes the finance minister. He still favours the banks, when they are already making so much profit during this pandemic,” Puad said on Facebook.
He said some of those allowed to enjoy the loan moratorium were big companies, multinational companies and millionaires.
A RM40 billion aid package was announced last night to help people and businesses through the national lockdown which starts today.
In a televised address, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said the relief package, named Pemerkasa Plus, involves RM5 billion in direct fiscal injection.
Muhyiddin said borrowers may choose to take up the moratorium or pay back their loans at a 50% lowered rate over six months. This will involve some five million people and a sum totalling RM30 million.