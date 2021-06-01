‘TOTAL’ LOCKDOWN – BUT STILL MASSIVE TRAFFIC JAMS! WHAT’S THIS, ASKS NAJIB – MORE FOUL-UPS BY AZMIN & MITI? – EVEN AS ANOTHER UMNO MAN PANS MUHYIDDIN’S COSMETIC RM40 BIL AID PACKAGE, DEMANDS TO KNOW WHY NO ‘BLANKET LOAN MORATORIUM’ FOR THE ORDINARY PEOPLE – OR IS THAT JUST FOR ‘BIG COMPANIES, MULTINATIONALS & MILLIONAIRES’

Why traffic jams despite total lockdown, asks Najib

PETALING JAYA: The number of vehicles remains high on the roads and causing traffic jams despite the enforcement of a total nationwide lockdown starting today.

Former prime minister Najib Razak questioned why vehicles were still seen congesting the roads this morning.

“Why are there traffic jams this morning despite the total lockdown?” he asked in a Facebook post.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall Integrated Transport Information System (Itis DBKL) also reported traffic jams in the city, especially along Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Kuching, the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway and Jalan Genting Klang.

Reports of the traffic congestion, which have been making their rounds on social media, have also caught the attention of the public who expressed concern, despite the inter-district and interstate travel ban.

Facebook user Mohd Zamri said the stricter roadblocks could be the reason for the jams.

Another Facebook user, Fawwaz Raidi, said the lockdown would not work if many manufacturing sectors were allowed to operate.

The nationwide lockdown, similar to the first MCO, will be effective until June 14.

Under the total lockdown, only essential economic and services sectors are allowed to operate.

Why no blanket moratorium, asks Umno man