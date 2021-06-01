‘APA INI’ MUHYIDDIN? DON’T TELL US EVEN WITH ‘POLITICAL CEASEFIRE’ – YOU DARE NOT REOPEN PARLIAMENT!

Declare political ceasefire to focus on the people, says Azalina

PETALING JAYA: There should be a political ceasefire among all political parties to focus on putting the rakyat and country first during the Covid-19 pandemic, says Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said.

“It’s as if when it comes to politics, everything is not allowed – friends are not allowed, talking is not allowed, even wanting to call is a frightening thing to do among all political parties. This is not what Malaysia is all about,” she said at a webinar yesterday.

Azalina said there must be a way for all politicians to accept and provide criticism in order to fight the Covid-19 pandemic together.

She said a political ceasefire among all parties would show the public that the country was moving forward, adding that Parliament must be allowed to reconvene.

Subang MP Wong Chen, who also took part in the webinar, said the government must rope in the opposition to fight Covid-19.

He said the government was not handling the pandemic well and urged it to “reach out in order to come to a solution together”.

He also said the government needed to allow the opposition to give its recommendations to help curb the pandemic.

