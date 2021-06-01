STUPIDITY KILLS MALAYSIA – MUHYIDDIN’S PN GOVT ‘KNOWS NUTS ABOUT CRISIS MANAGEMENT, THESE POLITICIANS EVEN RELAX SOPs TO CATER FOR A FESTIVE CELEBRATION’ – AND NOW THEY HAVE THE CHEEK TO UNVEIL A ‘RM40 BILLION’ PACKAGE THAT IS ACTUALLY STUDDED WITH ‘MEANINGLESS’ GRANTS, LEAVING ONLY RM5 BIL AS DIRECT FISCAL INJECTION WHICH EXPERTS SAY IS WAY TOO SMALL

Three-phase ‘total lockdown’ to kick off on June 1

OCT: The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government never listen and never learn.

The present team is a bunch of politicians who know nuts about crisis management. These politicians are good at politicking. They even relax the SOPs (standard operating procedures) to cater for a festive celebration without considering the catastrophe that can destroy the rakyat.

This was a preventable mistake. What is done cannot be undone.

Vaccination needs to be speeded up as MCO 4.0 will not help much. Those countries which vaccinated their citizens aggressively have their infection and death rates reduced considerably so much so that business can resume and the economy recovered.

Malaysia is in a real mess from virus control to vaccination. When these two approaches fail, prepare for disaster.

Samtan: Muhyiddin is no different from India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both allow state elections and religious festivals. Both were against imposing nationwide lockdown.

Now both Malaysians and Indians suffer the consequences of their action.

Anon25: A total of 2,552 deaths in one and a half years due to Covid-19. That is not a big number. There are more deaths each year from heart disease, stroke, cancer and road accidents. So why the panic?

Lockdowns will cause irreparable harm to the economy as Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had warned. We cannot afford that.

This pandemic is like a war. In war, we must bite the bullet and accept casualties. But the economy, the lifeblood of the nation, must persevere and prevail.

PM, do not yield to the calls of the emotional. Listen to your finance minister. Listen to common sense.

Newday: @Anon25, it is not right to compared Covid-19 to heart disease, stroke, cancer and road accidents.

Do our hospitals and ICU wards stretch thin because of these other deaths? Do we need to install additional refrigerated containers to store dead bodies with these other deaths? The resounding answer is no!

Also, our Covid crisis reduces our medical staff’s ability to treat other serious health issues. This probably is, and definitely will, result in more deaths from heart disease, stroke, etc.

Yes, war it is. But the collateral damage in this case is due to poor and careless decision-making.

YellowRusa5552: No amount of aid from this ‘kerajaan gagal’ (failed government) is going to alleviate the mental agony that people in the B40 (bottom 40 percent) have to go through. No work, no money – that is as cruel as it gets!

And the people who sit comfortably at the top still don’t get it – that the people are suffering and the economy is currently in ICU.

Clearwater: @YellowRusa5552, everyone suffers in this lockdown, rich and poor, differentiated only by the degree of suffering.

Of course, those with less endure more and have to grapple with financial problems after the pandemic runs its course.

The virus does not differentiate between the financially rock solid and the destitute, only between those who observe SOPs and those who don’t.

A month plus ago when restrictions were relaxed, a group of well-off acquaintances caught Covid while celebrating at a high-end restaurant.

The moral of the story is – don’t let your guard down.

Pleb: Lockdowns are supposed to be implemented much, much earlier, not this late.

Other countries are proactive in this at the beginning, when active cases and daily cases are accumulating, and not this late. Our government is incompetent by wavering from one decision to another.

This lockdown will definitely be more than two weeks based on daily cases. Two months or more is more like it.

Anonymous_15897060865429524: As usual, they think lockdown is a magic bullet. Relying only on lockdown will not be enough.

And why can’t they plan the details first and announce the full details in one go? Why always announce something half-baked and then say details will be announced later?

It shows that they are reactive rather than proactive. They do first, then think later. Every. Single. Time.

Cogito Ergo Sum: Muhyiddin, this should have been done a long time ago.

You had placed incompetents like Tajuddin Abdul Rahman to helm essential services, including health and vaccination programmes and it all backfired.

This is the worst administration in the history of Malaysia. And you dare label it a Malay Unity government? Your programmes are killing Malaysians at an alarming rate. This is totally unacceptable.

And the tragedy is that you will still cling on to power with the same clowns running the country to the ground.

YellowCobra7554: Let our dear Malay brothers never forget what a Malay-Muslim government looks like. More Covid cases, more deaths, more economic failure.

Do you finally understand that it will take all of us Malaysians working together to build a prosperous country?

This is what happens when you exclude your fellow countrymen, and demonise and oppress them. This is what happens when you are selfish and jealous to the point of wanting to see your own people in power.

If this is what you want, keep voting for the likes of Umno and Bersatu and PAS. If you want change, be brave and accept that we all live here and we all have a stake in this country.

