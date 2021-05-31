ONCE THE FACE OF UMNO – ALBEIT ‘UGLY & BOORISH’ – TAJUDDIN’S MANURE WILL STICK ONTO UMNO: ‘ONE OF NAJIB’S BIGGEST FAULTS AT THAT TIME WAS LETTING PEOPLE LIKE TAJUDDIN SHAPE THE PARTY’S IMAGE’ – UMNO MEMBERS BLAME BOSSKU FOR LATEST DEBACLE – AS TAJUDDIN PLUNGES FROM HIGH-FLYING RACE-CHAMPION TO UNCARING BUFFOON UNDER PROBE BY MACC FOR CORRUPTION

When Zahid replaced his deputy Mat Hasan with Tajuddin Rahman as Umno’s election director in November last year, I described it as the

That boorish Tajuddin was appointed by Muhyiddin as Prasarana chairman six month earlier as part of effort to shore up support for the Perikatan Nasional government among Umno leaders.

And as I predicted, he made a mess out of it.

You can read about it in this first post of mine this year

Today, the whole world can see how screwed up Prasarana now under Tajuddin.

We have headlines such as this

Prasarana needs new chairman after Tajuddin’s train wreck press conference

and tonnes of uglier yet truthful comments about the man in the social media.

Well, the shit will definitely stick on Umno.

After he was made the party’s election director, Tajuddin has been making numerous stupid statements as if he is the Umno president.

News outlets published his statements as if they were the party’s official stand.

Yup, he became Umno’s face.

Ugly and boorish.

It reminds me of the final days of Umno and BN before they were crushed in 2018.

One of Najib’s biggest faults at that time was letting people like Tajuddin shaped the party’s image.

People became so disgusted of them that they voted for Pakatan Harapan.

Tajuddin may won in Pasir Salak, where his core supporters provided enough votes for him but his image which became Umno’s image did terrible harm for the party in other constituencies, especially among the fence sitters.

What happened at the Prasarana’s press conference today will make people think – hey, if Umno comes back to power, this is the kind of leaders who will run the country.

I’m quite sure Tajuddin costs Umno a few hundred thousands votes by appearing and behaving the way he did at the press conference.

Who can blame those voters for that. Even I don’t want such a leader myself.

That’s why I don’t really blame those who voted for Pakatan in the last general election.

Too many such characters in Umno at that time and they are the loud ones, who became the faces of Umno.

Now Umno, in particular Zahid and gang are making the same mistake again by promoting characters such as Tajuddin as party’s frontliners.

They believe the Malays will support them no matter what.

Well, if that’s their attitude, they will be shocked yet again in the next general election.

Malays are not cows, okay.

They also want good leaders to manage this country.

