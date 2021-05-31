‘PLEASE I BEG THE SULTANS TO DO SOMETHING’ – MALAY MAN BREAKS DOWN & CRIES AS HE PLEADS FOR HELP – ‘WE NEED PARLIAMENT TO RECONVENE NOW. MY CAR IS GOING TO BE TOWED AWAY. THERE ARE NO INCENTIVES AT ALL’ – EVEN AS KELANTAN WARNS DAILY CASES IN THE MALAY HEARTLAND COULD HIT ABOVE 1,000 TOMORROW ONWARDS

Help us, crying man appeals to King, Malay rulers

PETALING JAYA: An emotional appeal by a man to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the other Malay rulers to intervene in the worsening Covid-19 situation is now going viral.

Known only as Azizi, the man made the appeal while on a phone call in a live YouTube session hosted by Mustapa Mansor Amer Mohd Isa, the Otai Reformist deputy president.

The call started with Azizi commenting that the government seemed unable to manage the present situation which has seen record numbers of cases, deaths, and clusters announced in the past week.

He said the implementation of a total lockdown during the movement control order 3.0 would only cripple businesses as there were no incentives announced.

It was then that Azizi broke down, crying as he appealed to the King to step in.

“We need Parliament to reconvene now. I beg all the Sultans of Malaysia to step in, do something to help the people. We are all suffering.

“I am having a hard time with car payments. My car is going to be towed away. There are no incentives announced by the government at all.

“Please, I beg the Sultans to do something. Hear the calls of the people,” he cried out, adding that he was not the only one suffering.

Azizi also urged all Sultans to convene and come up with a plan to help overcome this issue.

Parliament has been suspended since Jan 12 following the declaration of an eight-month state of emergency to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The emergency will last until Aug 1 or an earlier date if Covid-19 cases are reduced and stabilised. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Daily cases in Kelantan could hit 1,000 in June, says exco member

KOTA BARU : The number of Covid-19 cases in Kelantan is expected to reach 1,000 per day from next month following a very high rate of infection within the community.

State Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin said besides the infection rate, the failure to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration had resulted in the surge of Covid-19 cases in the state over the past few days.

“The ratio of infection to the population is extremely high. For example, Kota Baru recorded 583 cases out of 100,000 people currently, and we expect the number of cases to increase further as Covid-19 is already in the community on a large scale.

“We have reminded the people that if we do not adhere to the SOPs, the number of cases will continue to rise and we are right. Looking at the current trend, the number of cases in June could reach up to 1,000 per day, ” he said.

He was speaking at a news conference after attending the state security working committee meeting chaired by Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob at Kota Darulnaim on Monday (May 31).

Kelantan recorded 612 Covid-19 cases with 7,869 active cases yesterday. – Bernama

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / BERNAMA

.