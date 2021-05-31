NEW CASES DROPPED AGAIN TO 6,824 – WITH UMNO YOUTH CHIEF DEMANDING MITI MINISTER AZMIN EXPLAINS ‘ON LIVE TV’ WHY FACTORIES GIVEN EXEMPTION DURING ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ – YET AZMIN, SHOULD ALSO EXPLAIN WHY SO MANY LETTERS OF PERMIT GRANTED FOR RAYA INTERSTATE TRAVEL – UNTIL A STAGGERING 200,000 REPORTED TO HAVE ESCAPED TRAVEL BAN

Umno Youth chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has urged International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali to go on live TV to explain the rationale behind allowing some factories to operate during the “total lockdown” period from June 1 to 14.

Asyraf wrote on his Facebook page today that Azmin should provide an explanation for each sub-sector of the manufacturing industry before the press.

“Among others, I don’t understand why the electronic and electrical factories are allowed to operate. Is this necessary? Does the public agree?” Asyraf asked.

He alleged that there were concerns over the exemptions because, oftentimes when an outbreak occurs in a factory, only certain sections of the factories are temporarily closed.

“The risk here is that many factory workers stay together in a flat or together with the general population. They shop for groceries in the same places. What is the guarantee then that Covid-19 won’t spread (from the factory workers)?”

There are 13 types of manufacturers that are allowed to operate during the “total lockdown” period with a 60 percent workforce:

Aerospace including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); Food and beverage; Packaging and printing materials; Personal care products and cleaning supplies; Healthcare and medical care, including dietary supplement; Personal protective equipment (PPE), including rubber gloves and fire safety equipment; Medical equipment components; Electrical and electronics; Oil and gas, including petrochemical and petrochemical products; Chemical products; Machinery and equipment; Textiles for manufacturing of PPE only; and, Production, distillation, storage, supply and distribution of fuels and lubricants.

Another five types are allowed to operate with a 10 percent workforce: vehicles and components; iron and steel; cement; glass; and ceramics.

However, these manufacturers still need to obtain permission from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry Ministry’s (Miti) Covid-19 Intelligent Management System (Cims) 3.0.

In a statement yesterday, Miti said these manufacturers are allowed to continue operating to ensure minimal disruption to the supply chain of critical parts, components and products.