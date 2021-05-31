YES, KHAIRY – RESIST THE URGE TO BE A SHOWY, SELF-AGGRANDIZING ‘DUMB BLONDE’! 5 ‘MEGA’ CENTRES CAN EQUAL 5 MEGA CLUSTERS – ‘WE DON’T NEED A MEGA RM70 MIL IT SETUP FOR A COMMON SENSE APPROACH’ – RAFIDAH TELLS MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO ‘RIGHT SIZE’ – EVEN AS WHO WARNS ‘SELF PROTECTION’ IS STILL A MUST – AMID CHAOS, HUGE CROWDS, TRAFFIC GRIDLOCKS AT VACCINATION CENTRES

Former minister alarmed at more ‘mega’ vaccination centres

Former minister Rafidah Aziz said she is “alarmed” by Putrajaya’s plan to set up more “mega” Covid-19 vaccination centres amid crowding issues.

She said this goes against the goal of having the widest reach possible and ensuring crowd control is orderly and manageable.

Rafidah noted that at the existing large scale vaccination centres, people are already made to wait for hours to get their shot.

She said all vaccination centres should be right-sized in every district by utilising the public halls there, where the standard operating procedures can be better enforced.

“These district vaccination centres should only serve the residents in the district.

“This will enable the effective and efficient keeping of records and traceability.

“We don’t need a mega RM70 million IT set up for this common-sense approach,” she said in a statement.

Rafidah pointed out that she knew people who lived in Selangor but were allocated vaccination appointment in Perak.

Similar complaints have also been reported by other vaccine registrants.

“We cannot be wasting time and money doing things on a mega scale,” she said.

Rafidah added that Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah should also be included in the Covid-19 vaccination efforts to ensure healthcare infrastructure can be properly mobilised.

The vaccination efforts are overseen by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply which is co-chaired by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Dr Adham Baba.

Former Skudai assemblyperson Dr Boo Cheng Hau, who is a general practitioner, also cautioned that such mega vaccination facilities pose the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“There are more than 1,000 government-run health clinics and 8,000 GP clinics in the country, which should be used as the major sites for the mass vaccination programme, especially for rural and small-town areas,” he said.

Boo added that the government should also consider sending healthcare workers for house-to-house vaccination to protect the underprivileged groups.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Scientific and Technological Association in Malaysia (Costam) added to calls to involve private clinics in the vaccination efforts on a mass scale.

“In the UK, the general practitioners’ involvements have been successful. People can be vaccinated nearest to their homes,” Costam president Ruslan Hassan said.

He said while it was encouraging that the government announced some 500 general practitioners have been recruited for the vaccination efforts by June 15, more should be roped in.

Ruslan also noted that there were some 8,000 general practitioner clinics in the country.

Last Friday, the Federation of Private Medical Practitioners’ Associations (FPMPAM) called on the government to involve clinics – both private and government – on a mass scale for the vaccination efforts.

“We don’t need apps that do not talk to one another. We need people to go to their doctors and have their jabs on the spot,” FPMPAM president Dr Steven Chow Kim said. – MKINI

Vaccines are not magic bullets, says WHO rep

WHILE vaccines are not 100% effective in preventing Covid-19 infections, they do reduce the severity of symptoms, said, Dr Lo Ying-Ru Jacqueline.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) representative to Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore said infection was possible even after vaccination.

“That is why we are recommending you to adhere to individual measures. You still have to protect yourself with a mask and physical distance even after being vaccinated but the likelihood of you getting very ill is much less,” she told The Malaysian Insight.

“You can get an infection even when you are vaccinated. We don’t know for how long the vaccines work. It is a new pandemic, so we have 1 1/2 years of the pandemic. The observation is 8-10 months.

“There are many studies now to look at the duration and the effectiveness of the vaccines.”

She also said that there was a need to speed up the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) so that more people are given their jabs.

She noted that the delays could be due to the supply chain issue, which is a global problem and not unique to Malaysia alone.

Nevertheless, she said, the progress has been swift as the Coid-19 vaccines are now available after about one and half years into the pandemic.

It usually takes decades for vaccines to be developed and brought into the market, she added.

“And it takes decades to get the whole population vaccinated,” she said, adding that previously only childhood vaccination programmes had had such a reach.

“We always have to see that in the context of limited global supply and a new programme that has never existed before,” she added.

She also noted that production was being ramped up and Malaysia has managed to secure supplies for at least 80% of its adult population and more.

She said it was important to increase the coverage of the vaccination as soon as possible to protect people from hospitalisation and dying.

Dr Lo also said the national vaccination programme will pick up after the supplies come in.

However, that will also depend on the take up rate among people.

“Just having the vaccine in the freezer will not help,” she said while encouraging people to sign up for vaccination.

The latest numbers as of May 28 showed that 73,776 individuals had received their Covid-19 vaccinations – 46,446 with first dose and 27,330 with second dose.

The total number of people vaccinated is 2,786,152. Of these, 1,771,810 have received their first dose while 1,014,342 their second dose.

More than 11 million people have signed up for the shots. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

MKINI /THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.