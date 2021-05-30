SURE, ISMAIL SABRI – BUT DO YOU & YOUR COLLEAGUES AZMIN & HAMZAH HAVE THE WILL TO ENFORCE IT! AFTER MAY 31, MITI LETTERS TO EXPIRE – TRAVEL FOR WORK LIMITED TO 1.5 MILLION PEOPLE NATIONWIDE FROM JUNE 1

Ismail Sabri: Miti letters expire after May 31, travel for work limited to 1.5 million people nationwide from June 1

KUALA LUMPUR — Only 1.5 million workers a day across Malaysia will be allowed to travel under new restrictions that will take effect from June 1 under the third movement control order (MCO 3.0).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said new requests to travel for work must be directed to their respective ministries.

“Senior Minister (Works) Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will chair a meeting to coordinate matters revolving permission letters for workers’ travel,” he said during a press briefing today explaining the new standard operating procedures (under MCO 3.0.

He added that all existing permission letters issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) that allowed workers to travel under previous iterations of the movement control order (MCO) will no longer be valid after May 31.

MALAY MAIL

.