MALAY WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY SAID SHE DID NOT LIKE TO PRAY NOW IN HOT SOUP – AS VIDEO GOES VIRAL & POLICE REPORT LODGED AGAINST HER FOR ‘BELITTLING ISLAM’

Cosmetics business founder under probe for allegedly belittling Islam

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police have received a report regarding a woman believed to be a cosmetics product founder who allegedly belittled Islam.

Kota Bharu district police chief Abdul Rahim Daud said the report was lodged at 10.25am today.

“The complainant claimed to have watched a video shared on WhatsApp last night showing a Malay woman in her 30s stating that she did not like praying and that everyone did not perform salat in 2021.

“The action can be viewed as belittling the religion and could incite anger among the community,” he said.

Abdul Rahim said preliminary checks have been made regarding the video and further investigation would be done.

Several video clips about the woman who issued a statement seemingly belittling Islam, including salat and Yasin recitations, have been widely shared on social media.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

