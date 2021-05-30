MUHYIDDIN ROMPS HOME FREE? COVID-19 CURVE CAN BE FLATTENED ON IN 3 TO 4 MONTHS IF SOPs FOLLOWED – THAT COULD BE PAST EMERGENCY RULE’S AUG 1 EXPIRY DATE – EVEN AS ISMAIL SABRI NOW ONLY REVEALS A SHOCKING 200,000 PEOPLE IGNORED INTERSTATE TRAVEL BAN DURING RAYA – HOW COULD THAT HAVE HAPPENED?

Covid-19 curve can be flattened in three to four months if all follow SOP, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia may be able to flatten the Covid-19 curve in three to four months but this will require cooperation from the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP), says Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The Health director-general said an accelerated vaccination drive would also be vital to slow down the infection curve.

He said with the rise of new variants of concern (VOC), the two-week total lockdown starting Tuesday (Jun 1), was necessary to reduce the number of cases and give frontliners much needed breathing room.

He added it was a cause for concern that the Health Ministry has recently received information from Vietnam, which had detected a new VOC, a hybrid of the Indian and United Kingdom variants.

“The new variants are concerning as they cause more infections and deaths.

“We must ramp up vaccinations and in June, we will be able to use over 10 million doses, this is necessary for us to do.

“Our behaviour is the first line of defence and if we can increase vaccination rates, that will increase our protection against the virus.

“We have to use the strategy of combining public safety and increasing vaccination rates, and with this, we might be able to flatten the curve in three to four months,” he said in a joint press conference on Sunday (May 30) with Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Around 200,000 people ignored interstate travel restrictions during Hari Raya, says Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: An estimated 200,000 people ignored interstate travel restrictions and bypassed police roadblocks during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security) said that although travel restrictions were imposed, some people still travelled back to their hometowns, causing a spike in Hari Raya clusters and deaths within families.

“We can lie to the police but we can’t lie to Covid-19, which is everywhere.

“Many people were angry that they could not travel for Hari Raya and we were informed that 200,000 people managed to go through police roadblocks.

“As a result, after Hari Raya, there were many clusters and also cases of deaths,” he said in a joint press conference with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah on Sunday (May 30).

He said Malaysia would be logging 13,000 or 15,000 Covid-19 cases daily if the government had allowed interstate travel for Hari Raya, he said.

