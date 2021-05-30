MUHYIDDIN’S ‘TOTAL’ LOCKDOWN – LITTLE DIFFERENT FROM FIRST MCO LAST YEAR – WILL IT WORK?

Politics | May 30, 2021 by | 0 Comments

‘Total lockdown’ SOP: What you need to know

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today outlined the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the total lockdown that will come into force next Tuesday (June 1), which mostly resemble what was enforced during the first movement control order (MCO 1.0) in March last year.

The total lockdown will see most economic and social sectors closed except for essential services while the movement of people will also be curbed.

The general outline of the “total lockdown” SOP are as follow:

2) Leaving the house is only allowed for work (essential service), and to purchase food, medicine and basic necessities.

4) No travel beyond 10km allowed. If getting medical services that are not present in the radius, one can travel to the next nearest one beyond the 10km radius.

5) Jogging and individual exercise allowed in the neighbourhood area. No physical touch allowed with 2-3 metres social distancing.

5) All child care centres to close except those serving children where both parents are frontliners

6) Malls to close but tenants listed as essential services may open

7) Prayers at places of worship limited to 12 people. No outsiders allowed.

8) Public transportation will still function but at 50 percent capacity

Any businesses considered as essential services may only operate from 8am to 8pm.

However, businesses hours for the following may vary:

Market: 6am – 2pm

Farmer’s market: 6am to 4pm

Wholesale market: 12am-6am and 11am-4pm

Petrol station: 6am-8pm (Those along highways can operate 24 hours)

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Covid-19 cases are projected to hit 13,000 by June 15.

As such, he said a stricter form of MCO, similar to the one implemented in March last year, was necessary.

Ismail Sabri said the public healthcare system could soon be paralysed if the total lockdown was not implemented.

“With hospital bed capacity, including those in the intensive care unit already at maximum, it is not impossible that the country’s healthcare system will be paralysed soon if a total lockdown was not implemented.

The total lockdown is set to run from June 1 to June 14.

“These two weeks will be very important… Only with the people’s cooperation and discipline can we save our healthcare system from paralysis,” he said.

Essential services list – what businesses can open during total lockdown

Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced all economic and social sectors – except those on the essential service list – will not be allowed to operate under the “total lockdown” that will come into force next Tuesday.

They include offices, retailers, factories and malls. In the case of malls, only tenants on the essential service list can operate.

“This will reduce the number of workers from 15 million to 1.5 million,” he said in a televised address.

Ismail said the goal was to reduce the movement of people in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The full list of sectors allowed to operate is as follows:

  • Food and beverage, including for animals
  • Health care and medicine including dietary supplements, animal care and veterinary services
  • Water
  • Energy
  • Security and safety, defence, emergency, welfare and humanitarian assistance
  • Solid waste management, public sanitisation and irrigation
  • Land, water and air transportation
  • Port, shipyard, and airport services including unloading, lightering (cargo transfer between vessels), cargo handling, pilotage and commodity storage or bulking
  • Communications including media, telecommunications and internet, postage, courier as well as broadcasting (for purposes of information dissemination, news and related matters
  • Banking, insurance, takaful and stock market
  • Community credit (pawnshop and Ar-Rahnu)
  • E-commerce and information technology
  • Extraction, distilling, storage, supply and distribution of fuel and lubricants
  • Hotels (only for purposes of quarantine, isolation, work for essential services and not for tourists)
  • Critical construction, maintenance and repairs
  • Forestry services (limited to enforcement) and wildlife
  • Logistics limited to delivery of essential services

Ismail said factories have also been ordered to shut down except those on the approved list, and operations are allowed only at 60 percent capacity.

The full list of factories under the manufacturing sector allowed to operate is as follows:

  • Aerospace including maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)
  • Food and beverage
  • Packaging and printing materials
  • Personal care products and cleaning supplies
  • Healthcare and medical care including dietary supplement
  • Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including rubber gloves, and fire safety equipment
  • Medical equipment components
  • Electrical and electronics
  • Oil and gas, including petrochemical and petrochemical products
  • Chemical products
  • Machinery and equipment
  • Textiles for manufacturing of PPE only
  • Production, distillation, storage, supply and distribution of fuels and lubricants

Aside from manufacturers, Ismail said selected factories under the agriculture, fishery, plantation, commodities and construction sectors are also allowed to operate at optimum capacity, along with its supporting services.

He added that the limited opening hours from 8am to 8pm for businesses listed as essential services will be enforced nationwide in all states without any exception.

MKINI

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle