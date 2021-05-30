VAIN KHAIRY FALLS FROM HIS IVORY TOWER – INDEED HIS ‘UMNO SPEED’ IS JUST NOT UP TO MARK & DEFINITELY NOT EQUAL TO COVID SPEED! BUTT ON THE LINE, MINISTER NOW WILLING TO PROMISE ‘EVERYTHING’ – INCLUDING MORE VACCINES FOR SELANGOR – BUT AS BEE YIN TELLS HIM – JUST TELL US WHEN IN JUNE CAN GOVT GIVE THE 150,000 VACCINE SHOTS A DAY YOU HOLLOWLY PROMISE BUT ALWAYS WITHOUT DETAILS!
Ex-minister asks when in June can govt give 150,000 daily vaccine shots
“I would like to seek clarification from the minister about his announcement of the government’s plan to ramp up the daily vaccination rate to 150,000 doses per day.
“I would also like to know whether the 150,000 doses per day target is the maximum daily vaccination rate or the average? This is because I’ve noticed that the government tends to announce the daily vaccination rate on the days when it was high or use the language of ‘daily vaccination rate up to xxxx’ instead of giving a seven-day average so as to paint a better picture than reality on the ground,” the DAP lawmaker said in a statement today.
On Thursday, Khairy said Malaysia would receive an additional delivery of vaccines from Pfizer, Sinovac and AstraZeneca in the coming months to speed up the national immunisation rollout.
He said with the additional vaccine delivery, the government projected to administer 150,000 doses a day in June.
Yeo, who is Bakri MP, said with skyrocketing infection rates, vaccination rates should increase beyond 150,000 doses per day by involving private general practitioners and government clinics nationwide.
She said that delay in vaccination rollout has significantly impacted on the number of positive cases reported daily.
Yeo said based on the previous estimation of supply and demand curve by the government, the cumulative vaccine administered should be at around six million by now.
This is by assuming 80% usage rate of the total supply of about eight million by the end of this month, she said.
However, due to the hiccups in getting vaccine supply, as of Thursday, only 2.7 million doses have been administered – 1,725,364 with their first dose and 987,012 their second dose.
“More than 1,000 people have died from Covid-19 in just May alone. If our vaccination rollout were to run as what the government has previously planned, these people did not necessarily need to die!
“Many more did not necessarily need to go through the suffering Covid-19 sickness caused. Indeed, delay in vaccination has caused unnecessary deaths.”
Khairy promises more Covid-19 vaccines for Selangor
FEDERAL government will work with the Selangor government to make more Covid-19 vaccination doses available in the state to counter the spike in cases, said national Covid-19 immunisation programme co-ordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin.
“We will be issuing a joint statement later today,” he said today in a press conference at the Exhibitions and Trade Malaysia International (Mitec), adding that he had spoken with Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari on the issue.
He also said that the joint statement would include the problems people faced with the registration of AstraZeneca vaccine earlier this week.
State and federal government had previously been at odds, trading blows after the sheer volume of bookings for the AstraZeneca jab coming from the state.
“In Selangor we will add three vaccination centres: the Mines convention centre, UiTM Puncak Alam and Setia City Convention Centre.
“In Kuala Lumpur, another two will be added: KLCC convention centre and Bukit Jalil Stadium car park,” said Khairy.
He also mentioned that next week he will be heading to Penang and then Johor to discuss opening more centres in these states.
Yesterday, Malaysia saw a high of 9,020 new Covid-19 cases reported. Selangor reported 2,836 cases, the most of any state.
