WOW! NEW COVID CASES PLUNGE FROM OVER 9,000 TO 6,999 – TRIGGERING MORE SUSPICION TOWARDS MUHYIDDIN REGIME

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 6,999 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In a Facebook post, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 565,533.

Selangor recorded the highest number of cases with 2,477.

This was followed by Kuala Lumpur with 616 cases, Kelantan (612), Sarawak (513), Negeri Sembilan (468) Johor (433), Kedah (422), Penang (248), Pahang (239), Terengganu (214), Perak (212), Melaka (202), Sabah (190), Labuan (133), Putrajaya (13) and Perlis (7).

