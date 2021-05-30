REALLY, TAKIYUDDIN? PAS TO STAY OUT OF POLICE PROBE INTO KHAIRUDDIN – BUT HOW ABOUT BEHIND THE SCENES?

PAS is staying out of the police probe into the detention at a roadblock involving its Kuala Nerus MP Khairuddin Aman Razali.

Its secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said so far the party had no further information on the matter.

“The case is still under investigation by the authorities and the party has not received a report from the authorities.

“I will suspend any comment and leave it to the police,” he said at a press conference while in Kota Bharu, today.

The media has reported that Khairuddin, who is also the minister of plantation industries and commodities, was held while passing through the roadblock in Perasing, Kemaman.

Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik, when contacted by Malaysiakini, confirmed the matter, but said the investigation was now taken up by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT).

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali

The acting director of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ), Dev Kumar when contacted confirmed that an investigation is underway.

In a Facebook statement, Khairuddin has threatened to sue over gossip regarding the incident.

“All sensational stories that there was allegedly detention at a roadblock in Perasing, including gossip regarding a relationship with a female celebrity, are untrue and meant to damage my reputation.

“Legal action will be taken against those who write, publish, and spread fake stories,” he said.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said PAS is generally a party that abides by the law.

“When it is said that any member of the leadership is said to have committed an offence, we hand it over to the authorities.

“The accused also has the right to self-defence, and the principle of law is that a person is innocent before being proven guilty,” said the minister in the prime minister’s department overseeing Law and Parliament.

