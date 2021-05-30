TWO DAYS TO ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ – AND ALREADY IT’S A MESS! WHERE ARE THE SOPs, RELEASE THEM NOW SO THE PUBLIC CAN PLAN – MPs TICK OFF MUHYIDDIN REGIME

Release lockdown SOPs now to let the public plan ahead, say MPs

PETALING JAYA: Three MPs have called for the immediate release of rules for the national lockdown beginning on Tuesday so that the public and businesses can plan ahead.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil said being informed of SOPs early would provide everyone more time to prepare.

“The list of limited sectors must be released now so that businesses that are allowed to operate are able to sort out logistics and supply chains as well as labour,” he said.

“At the same time, businesses not on the list should also be informed of the kind of government support that will be needed to help them and their workers through the first phase of the total lockdown,” he told FMT.

Fahmi said these SOPs and sector lists would also help Malaysians figure out how they would prepare for the next few weeks, including arrangements for childcare, food and other logistics.

SOPs for sectors that can operate during the total lockdown should cover more practical and technical aspects for a better work environment.

“SOPs around ventilation and air circulation must be provided, along with protocols for regular or weekly RTK-Antigen testing for all or a certain percentage of workers coming into work, and also steps on what to do immediately should a case or cases be identified,” he said.

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii said the government was indeed slow in announcing the required SOPs.

Yii added that there should not be any last-minute announcements as businesses need time to adapt and make necessary preparations for the new SOPs.

“Announce the SOPs early in the morning and prepare a hotline where people can call in for inquiries. Do not announce at 5pm when all offices are closed,” he said.

Klang MP Charles Santiago said the government had “lost the plot” when they made the announcement of the total lockdown without releasing the SOPs immediately.

Charles said the SOPs should have been released at least five days before the total lockdown for businesses to better prepare.

“Without proper planning from the government, this will increase the level of frustration among the public and it will also give the impression that the government is not efficient at all,” he said.

A two-week total nationwide lockdown comes into effect from June 1 to June 14. The government did not outline any regulations but it was expected that the National Security Council would issue new SOPs ahead of the lockdown.

