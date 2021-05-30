POOR UMNO – GOOD ONLY WHEN IT COMES TO STEALING? DON’T ACT INNOCENT, ZAHID! MALAYSIANS MINCE NO WORDS – HOW IS IT WHEN UMNO IS PART OF PN GOVT, IT SHOULD NOT BEAR THE BLAME FOR HOW BADLY THE COUNTRY IS RUN & HOW IT IS ALLOWING COVID-19 TO KILL OFF MALAYSIANS

Zahid: Don’t link Umno to PN govt’s failure in Covid-19 battle

OCT: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is no gentleman. When credit is due, he will say Umno is behind it. Now when there are brickbats, he says Umno is not the one who is responsible for it when his senior members were the ones making decisions.

This means either his senior members are not following his directions, or they could be respecting Perikatan Nasional (PN) instead of Umno.

Show PN that you mean business. Why continue the coalition when no mutual benefits are derived? The rakyat would like to see you do it. Grumbling is of no use. Take action!

Makcik Liar: Sorry, I must be missing something here. PN is a government of which Umno MPs are a part of. The PN government also has the support of Umno. Or else, PN wouldn’t be able to be the government (setting aside the fact whether or not PN has a simple majority in Parliament).

So, can you please clarify, Zahid, how is it that while Umno is very much a part of the government, it shouldn’t bear the blame of irresponsibly running the affairs of the country? Especially when all things to do with Covid-19 and SOP confusions are primarily handled by Umno ministers?

One can’t have the cake and eat it too. Zahid, is this a concept too complicated to understand for your simple mind?

Iphonezours: Sorry Zahid, this is another stupid statement. When PN was formed, your party rushed to join the coalition, wanting to be back in the government. But now when policies of the government are wrong and failing miserably, Umno wants to distance itself.

That’s rubbish. Umno is equally to be blamed for this government’s failure.

IndigoTrout2522: Zahid, how can you expect the people to not associate the disastrous handling of the pandemic to Umno? Surely, you are not so naive.

Three of your Umno ministers are fully in charge of this Covid-19 battle. Besides the PM, the trio is the government’s face in the fight against the pandemic.

Now, it does not look good. They have shown to be inept and incapable of managing the pandemic. The only alternative is for you to pull them out of the PN government immediately, which you are authorised to do so.

Anak JB: Are Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Coordinating Minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin and Health Minister Dr Adham Baba, the ‘Air Suam Minister’ who spoke to 500 countries, not from Umno?

Or have they jumped to Bersatu?

Bobbyo: More than 2,000 dead, half a million people infected and still counting. Three Umno ministers are in charge of handling this Covid-19 crisis and yet you say don’t blame the party for the failure of the PN administration.

What are you smoking, Zahid? Hundreds of thousands jobless and counting, millions in dire financial straits, and all you can say is do not blame Umno.

Who was running this nation for the past 60 years? All Umno leaders. All failures.

Kita Orangbiasa: Zahid, Ismail Sabri is from Umno, Adham Baba is from Umno, Khairy is from Umno.

Umno is part of the PN government and you are saying don’t link PN’s failure to Umno. So where is the collective responsibility?

If that is the case, your Umno MPs must resign now, which most of us very much doubt you would.

Myviews: Disgusting. His party is part of the government and he says do not blame Umno.

If you don’t want your party to be blamed, then get your party out of the government. Get your Umno ministers out of the Covid-19 action force.

Appum: Umno is a party to the Sheraton Move to overthrow a legitimately elected government.

Umno is in the PN government and its leaders hold posts in many ministries. Worse still, it is Umno’s ministers who are directly responsible for managing this Covid-19 pandemic.

So, Umno wants to be part of the government, wants power and positions, but not when it comes to responsibility, accountability and integrity?

BlueMarlin1917: The moment you toppled a legitimately elected government, whatever its shortcomings may have been, you have chosen to sleep with your partners. So don’t shift the blame to other parties.

When you agree to be a member of a new government, everything that comes along is part of collective responsibility.

Mechi: Typical Umno-style, passing the buck, never taking responsibility and ownership. Sixty-plus years of mismanagement and the party cannot handle the Covid crisis and is now passing the buck.

BrownFalcon4984: Don’t think the rakyat are idiots, Zahid. The whole cabinet, including Umno ministers, is responsible for Covid-19 mismanagement.

If you don’t want Umno to be blamed, withdraw your support for the PN government and ask Umno ministers to resign.

Goliath: I think Covid-19 isn’t the only most destructive virus Malaysia had ever faced.

We are facing another invisible virus that makes politicians say really stupid things, blame others for their failures and deny responsibilities as much as possible when things go horribly wrong.

I don’t think there is any vaccine or cure for this virus.

