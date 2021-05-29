98 DEATHS & MORE TO COME – WHAT HAS TOTALLY SELFISH MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO SAY NOW? SADNESS DESCENDS OVER MALAYSIA AS COVID-19 DEATHS HIT UNEXPECTED HIGH – WITH UMNO & PAKATAN TELLING INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN, MORE THAN EVER IT’S IMPERATIVE TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT FOR A UNITED EFFORT TO OVERCOME THE PANDEMIC

Covid-19: New record high of 98 deaths, rise of community clusters involving festivals

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia saw a sharp spike in deaths from Covid-19, with 98 fatalities on Saturday (May 29), bringing the total fatalities to 2,650. All of the deceased were Malaysians.

Most of the deaths were from Selangor (27), followed by Johor (14) and Kuala Lumpur (14), while Kedah and Negri Sembilan each recorded eight fatalities.

The latest grim figures surpass the previous record high of 63 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday (May 26).

“There are 23 new clusters, bringing the number of active clusters at present to 630, ” said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on Saturday (May 29).

He said from April 1 to May 28, there have been 20 clusters related to interstate travel, contributing 1,420 cases.

“Of the total, states which reported the most number of clusters are Melaka (8) and Terengganu (3).

“Kelantan, Perak and Pahang each reported two clusters, respectively, ” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the country was facing a challenge from community clusters emerging, especially sub-clusters

involving festivals.

“From May 13 to 28, there were 26 clusters that originated from Hari Raya celebrations reported to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

“A total of 1,019 cases were found to be positive from these clusters, or a 25.1% positivity rate, ” he said.

States which recorded high numbers of Hari Raya sub-clusters were Sabah (seven clusters), Kelantan (five) while Johor, Melaka, Pahang, Selangor and Labuan each had two clusters.

“Such clusters are expected to increase and involve more states and districts.

“Even though the government has restricted visiting and celebrations, many people still ignore this directive and this has caused such clusters, ending up in deaths.

“As such, the Health Ministry urges the public not to repeat such behaviour for the coming Kaamatan and Hari Gawai celebrations, ” Dr Noor Hisham urged.

He said this also applied to the Hari Raya celebrations, which normally go on for a month.

“The act of visiting one another and crossing districts is not allowed at all during the total lockdown from June 1 to 14, as announced by the Prime Minister, ” he said. ANN

Lockdown not an excuse not to reopen Parliament, say Umno, opposition