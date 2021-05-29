98 DEATHS & MORE TO COME – WHAT HAS TOTALLY SELFISH MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO SAY NOW? SADNESS DESCENDS OVER MALAYSIA AS COVID-19 DEATHS HIT UNEXPECTED HIGH – WITH UMNO & PAKATAN TELLING INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN, MORE THAN EVER IT’S IMPERATIVE TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT FOR A UNITED EFFORT TO OVERCOME THE PANDEMIC

Parliament must convene to find a solution for the country’s current situation after the emergency declared failed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to politicians from Umno and opposition parties.
Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii said Parliament, which has been suspended since last year, would be the best platform for the government to table its plans.
“The government must seek more inputs and discuss ways to resolve the problem, even though it has imposed a total lockdown. It (the lockdown) is not a guarantee that we can find a solution to the problem.
“Parliament is the best way for the government to table its plans towards addressing issues faced by ordinary Malaysians. There are many things to be considered like the economy, social aspects and budgets,” Razlan told Malaysiakini.
Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said previously urged the government to reconvene Parliament, offering three suggestions including a possibility of a virtual sitting.
The Pengerang MP said the government must not “lockdown” the democratic process as it would only deny the people’s rights as their elected representatives are not involved in government decisions.
Federal Territories Parti Perjuangan Tanah Air (Pejuang) pro-team head Khairuddin Abu Hassan described the state of emergency declared to curb Covid-19 as a total failure.
“During this ‘lockdown’, Parliament must reconvene. The emergency proclamation has failed 200 percent.
“Parliament should be opened so that there can be an exchange of ideas among the elected representatives,” he told Malaysiakini.
Umno Youth exco Mustafa Shah Abdul Hamid said among issues that can be tabled in Parliament include taxpayers’ funds used for Covid-19-related expenditures.
“MPs have the right to know not only about the money spent by the government but also future expenditures needed in the war against Covid-19.
“All parties should be given equal right to fight this pandemic,” he said.
A failure to reconvene Parliament would only strengthen the perception of a dictatorial government, according to PKR Youth deputy chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman.
“Definitely there is a need, in fact, an urgent need for a matter like Covid-19 to be debated in Parliament.
“The government is leading the country dictator-like style, devoid of democratic practices with major decisions made on behalf of the people,” he told Malaysiakini.
