98 DEATHS & MORE TO COME – WHAT HAS TOTALLY SELFISH MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO SAY NOW? SADNESS DESCENDS OVER MALAYSIA AS COVID-19 DEATHS HIT UNEXPECTED HIGH – WITH UMNO & PAKATAN TELLING INCOMPETENT MUHYIDDIN, MORE THAN EVER IT’S IMPERATIVE TO REOPEN PARLIAMENT FOR A UNITED EFFORT TO OVERCOME THE PANDEMIC

Covid-19: New record high of 98 deaths, rise of community clusters involving festivals

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia saw a sharp spike in deaths from Covid-19, with 98 fatalities on Saturday (May 29), bringing the total fatalities to 2,650. All of the deceased were Malaysians.

Most of the deaths were from Selangor (27), followed by Johor (14) and Kuala Lumpur (14), while Kedah and Negri Sembilan each recorded eight fatalities.

The latest grim figures surpass the previous record high of 63 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday (May 26).

“There are 23 new clusters, bringing the number of active clusters at present to 630, ” said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a statement on Saturday (May 29).

He said from April 1 to May 28, there have been 20 clusters related to interstate travel, contributing 1,420 cases.

“Of the total, states which reported the most number of clusters are Melaka (8) and Terengganu (3).

“Kelantan, Perak and Pahang each reported two clusters, respectively, ” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said the country was facing a challenge from community clusters emerging, especially sub-clusters

involving festivals.

“From May 13 to 28, there were 26 clusters that originated from Hari Raya celebrations reported to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

“A total of 1,019 cases were found to be positive from these clusters, or a 25.1% positivity rate, ” he said.

States which recorded high numbers of Hari Raya sub-clusters were Sabah (seven clusters), Kelantan (five) while Johor, Melaka, Pahang, Selangor and Labuan each had two clusters.

“Such clusters are expected to increase and involve more states and districts.

“Even though the government has restricted visiting and celebrations, many people still ignore this directive and this has caused such clusters, ending up in deaths.

“As such, the Health Ministry urges the public not to repeat such behaviour for the coming Kaamatan and Hari Gawai celebrations, ” Dr Noor Hisham urged.

He said this also applied to the Hari Raya celebrations, which normally go on for a month.

“The act of visiting one another and crossing districts is not allowed at all during the total lockdown from June 1 to 14, as announced by the Prime Minister, ” he said. ANN

Lockdown not an excuse not to reopen Parliament, say Umno, opposition

Parliament must convene to find a solution for the country’s current situation after the emergency declared failed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, according to politicians from Umno and opposition parties.

Umno supreme council member Razlan Rafii said Parliament, which has been suspended since last year, would be the best platform for the government to table its plans.

“The government must seek more inputs and discuss ways to resolve the problem, even though it has imposed a total lockdown. It (the lockdown) is not a guarantee that we can find a solution to the problem.

“Parliament is the best way for the government to table its plans towards addressing issues faced by ordinary Malaysians. There are many things to be considered like the economy, social aspects and budgets,” Razlan told Malaysiakini.

FT Pejuang pro-team head Khairuddin Abu Hassan

Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Azalina Othman Said previously urged the government to reconvene Parliament, offering three suggestions including a possibility of a virtual sitting.

The Pengerang MP said the government must not “lockdown” the democratic process as it would only deny the people’s rights as their elected representatives are not involved in government decisions.

Federal Territories Parti Perjuangan Tanah Air (Pejuang) pro-team head Khairuddin Abu Hassan described the state of emergency declared to curb Covid-19 as a total failure.

“During this ‘lockdown’, Parliament must reconvene. The emergency proclamation has failed 200 percent.

“Parliament should be opened so that there can be an exchange of ideas among the elected representatives,” he told Malaysiakini.

Umno Youth exco Mustafa Shah Abdul Hamid said among issues that can be tabled in Parliament include taxpayers’ funds used for Covid-19-related expenditures.

“MPs have the right to know not only about the money spent by the government but also future expenditures needed in the war against Covid-19.

“All parties should be given equal right to fight this pandemic,” he said.

A failure to reconvene Parliament would only strengthen the perception of a dictatorial government, according to PKR Youth deputy chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman.

“Definitely there is a need, in fact, an urgent need for a matter like Covid-19 to be debated in Parliament.

“The government is leading the country dictator-like style, devoid of democratic practices with major decisions made on behalf of the people,” he told Malaysiakini.

ANN / MKINI

