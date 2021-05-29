NEXT FROM PAS – A PLAYBOY MP? ‘NO, I AM NOT HAVING AN AFFAIR WITH CELEBRITY’ – KHAIRUDDIN DENIES TALK, REPORTS OF BEING ARRESTED – EVEN AS T’GANU COPS CONFIRM HE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION BY BUKIT AMAN – BUT MUM ON WHETHER IT’S LINKED TO LATEST SOP BREACH OR CORRUPTION OVER KL LAND LEASE & SALE DEAL

PETALING JAYA: Plantation industries and commodities minister Khairuddin Aman Razali has denied talk that he is in a relationship with celebrity Mawar Karim, the ex-wife of actor Fizo Omar.

In a Facebook post, the Kuala Nerus MP also denied that he was arrested at a roadblock in Perasing, Kemaman, saying these “stories” were sensationalised and aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

“Legal action will be taken against any party found to have written, published or spread these false stories,” he said today.

Earlier, Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik had confirmed that Khairuddin was stopped and checked at a roadblock in Kemaman on May 16.

He said further investigations were ongoing and these would look into the viral allegations implicating the Kuala Nerus MP.

“He was checked while going through the roadblock on May 16 and Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit is conducting the investigation in this case,” he told Sinar Harian.

Sinar Harian reported that a WhatsApp message had gone viral of Khairuddin supposedly being stopped at the roadblock, with the text also alleging that the minister was in the car with Mawar.

It added that there had also been rumours going around that a PAS leader had married a divorcee.

The minister courted controversy last year after he was reported to have travelled to Turkey on July 3 with the prime minister’s permission, and had tested negative for Covid-19 on his return.

In the wake of public anger over the non-adherence to quarantine rules by the minister, the health ministry disclosed on Aug 22 that Khairuddin had been issued a RM1,000 compound fine for non-compliance, and said he had paid the fine.

MINISTER of Plantation Industries and Commodities Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali is being investigated by the police, said Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik.

Terengganu police said the investigation against the Kuala Nerus Member of Parliament is being conducted by officers at the police headquarters in Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur. "Police are investigating and the case has been taken by the Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit," he said when contacted by The Malaysian Insight. However, he declined to give further details on the investigation. The Classified Criminal Investigation Unit is a special team with the specific task of investigating high-profile cases. Police confirmed this when several parties at the time urged the authorities to open an investigation against Khairuddin on allegations of abuse of power in relation to land owned by the Malaysian Rubber Board. The Malaysian Rubber Board is an agency under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities. Former minister of plantation industries and commodities Teresa Kok, in a statement, also urged Khairuddin to respond to the allegations against him, which were widely shared on social media. Khairuddin is once again in the spotlight this week after news that he was allegedly detained at a roadblock in Kemaman, Terengganu, spread on social media. The message, which went gone viral since last Wednesday, mentions that Khairuddin was said to be dissatisfied with the police check on him while passing through a roadblock. Roslee was also quoted by Utusan Malaysia and Sinar Harian as confirming that Khairuddin passed through the roadblock on that day, as reported on social media. The viral message also mentions that Khairuddin, at the time, was with a woman, Mawar Karim, the ex-wife of actor Fizo Omar. Khairuddin was in the spotlight last year for several months after he was accused of violating Covid-19 prevention rules when he did not undergo mandatory quarantine upon returning from travelling overseas in early July 2020. In October 2020, the Attorney-General's Office decided that no further action would be taken against the PAS leader because there was no evidence to base charges upon. Upon returning from abroad, Khairuddin had not been handed documents informing him of the quarantine order, under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998, police said.

