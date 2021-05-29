COMMUTERS WHO TOOK LRT, MRT ON MAY 27-28 TOLD TO GET TESTED AFTER 2 PASSENGERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 – YET WITH THE TRAINS ALLOWED BY MUHYIDDIN REGIME TO GET SO CONGESTED, WEARING DOUBLE MASKS MAY NOT EVEN BE SAFE ENOUGH

Light and mass rail transit users during peak hours on May 27 and 28 have been urged to get tested if they exhibit Covid-19 symptoms.

This was after two commuters revealed they had used the public transportation system and later tested positive for Covid-19.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, better known as Rapid KL, a subsidiary of Prasarana Malaysia Berhad which operates the LRT, MRT and monorail lines in the Klang Valley, said the affected lines are as follow:

LRT Kelana Jaya line (Wangsa Maju to Pasar Seni) between 7.30am and 8.30am on May 28

MRT Kajang line (Pasar Seni to Semantan) between 7.30am and 8.30am on May 28

LRT Kelana Jaya line (Taman Melati to KLCC) – between 8am and 9am on May 27

The call was made in response to two Twitter users who revealed their test results and travel history.

Rapid KL thanked the two Twitter users for their transparency.

“Rapid KL welcomes the openness of the two passengers.

“We advise all passengers to always abide by the health SOPs when using the train services particularly on the need to wear masks properly.

“If possible, use a double face mask to protect everyone’s health,” it said in a statement.

It also urged passengers to always ensure social distancing.

Rapid KL also assured that its facilities were regularly sanitised.

It said anyone exhibiting Covid-19-like symptoms should not use train services as it would put other commuters at risk.

MKINI

.