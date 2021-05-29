9,020 NEW CASES – ARE YOU SATISFIED NOW, MUHYIDDIN? IF ONLY YOU ACTED MORE PROMPTLY! YET EVEN BEFORE THE WORST IS OVER – MASSIVE EXODUS OF CARS OUT OF KLANG VALLEY AHEAD OF JUNE 1 ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ SHOWS ANOTHER DEBACLE IS IN THE MAKING

MALAYSIA saw a high of 9,020 new Covid-19 cases today, as the country continued to smash each previous daily record of new infections.

Health Ministry director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that the fresh cases have raised the national caseload to 558,534.

This is the first time the daily toll had crossed the 9,000 mark. New cases were 8,290 yesterday.

Selangor was in the lead with 2,836 cases followed by Kelantan with 907 cases.

Negeri Sembilan had the third highest number of cases with 898, followed by Kuala Lumpur (789) and Sarawak (726).

Every state in the country reported cases – Johor (468), Penang (345), Perak (272), Kedah (468), Malacca (340), Pahang (216), Terengganu (189) and Labuan (253).

Putrajaya and Perlis had the lowest number of cases with 29 and 19 infections, respectively.

Health experts earlier warned that the daily tally could hit 10,000 in the coming days due to the high infectivity rate.

Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association president Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar said the cases that are being reported now are those which dated back to two weeks ago, when Hari Raya was celebrated under movement restrictions limiting the number of people visiting a house at any one time, and gatherings like open houses and banquets were banned.

However, Noor Hisham tweeted earlier today that cases could go up to 13,000 daily if the infectivity rate rose to 1.2, and if SOP were not adhered to. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Majority of road users at Gombak roadblock had permission to travel, says OCPD

GOMBAK: Almost all motorists who went through the roadblock near the Gombak toll plaza on Saturday (May 29) morning had valid reasons and permission to travel inter-state.

Gombak OCPD Asst Comm Arifai Tarawe said the number of vehicles was at its peak between 9am and noon and it caused a 1km to 2km crawl near the Gombak toll plaza.

“Police personnel at the roadblock strictly checked all vehicles passing through the roadblock,” he told reporters at the roadblock near the Gombak toll plaza on Saturday (May 29).

Social media users had uploaded the image of the congestion online, alleging that the motorists were escaping the Klang Valley before the full lockdown starts on Tuesday (June 1).

“The assumption is not true as so far, the majority of the motorists had valid reasons and permission to travel,” he said.

However, police did instruct 14 motorists to turn back as they did not have valid reasons to travel, ACP Arifai said.

“Some had police permits but the reasons given were unconvincing and unreliable.

“For example, there was a couple who had police permits to travel to Pahang for their own wedding but there was no mention of when the wedding would take place and they failed to provide additional proof. We told them to turn back.

“Another individual was travelling to see his wife as long distance couples are permitted. However, he was travelling with another person, where by right he was supposed to be travelling alone. He was also told to turn back,” he added.

ACP Arifai – who was at the scene to oversee operations – said traffic was smooth by about 1pm.

“We only allow those to travel inter-state due various reasons including emergency, work, medical reasons and long-distance couples,” he added.

ACP Arifai said he would monitor the situation.

“We hope the public can refrain from going out if they have no urgent reasons to do so. Our aim is to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he added.

On the coming full lockdown on Tuesday, ACP Arifai said Gombak police will increase roadblocks and compliance team operations in the district.

“We will step up operations in accordance with the full lockdown,” he said. ANN

