WOW! PAS MINISTER CAUGHT AT T’GANU ROADBLOCK WITH EX-WIFE OF FAMOUS ACTOR – POLICE PROBING IF KHAIRUDDIN, ALREADY AT CENTRE OF LEASE & SALE SCANDAL, BREACHED ANY SOP AGAIN

Police today confirmed it had stopped Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali at a roadblock in Perasing, Terengganu.

Terengganu police chief Roslee Chik said the matter is now the subject of the police investigation but did not state what offence had been committed.

“Correct, the incident happened on May 16. Police are investigating,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Roslee, when contacted to clarify what offence had been committed, said the matter was still under investigation and referred further inquiries to the police headquarters at Bukit Aman.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department acting director Dev Kumar, when contacted, also did not offer what offence was involved but said cops are starting with an inquiry.

“We are starting an inquiry paper first. We will call all relevant persons to ask about the matter to find out what happened at the roadblock and if there was any offence,” he told Malaysiakini.

The roadblock incident had gone viral on social media.

However, the focus on social media was primarily on the fact that Khairuddin was travelling with a tudung entrepreneur who is also the ex-wife of a prominent actor.

This prompted speculation about their relationship on social media.

RELATED STORY: Explain ‘support’ for proposed sale, lease of MRB land, minister told

However, details of the exact offence, if any, remains sketchy and police have not given much information.

The entrepreneur hails from Penang but is reportedly based in Kuala Lumpur.

At present, there is an inter-district travel ban under the third movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Government leaders are allowed to travel interdistrict for official duties.

In August last year, Khairuddin was fined RM1,000 for failing to undergo quarantine after returning from overseas.

MKINI

.