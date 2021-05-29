HEATED ‘HORSE-TRADING’ & ‘LOBBYING’ AT SNEAKY AZMIN’S MINISTRY? MITI ISSUES SECOND DENIAL OVER LIST OF INDUSTRIES ALLOWED TO OPERATE DURING LOCKDOWN

Miti issues second denial over list of industries allowed to operate during lockdown

PETALING JAYA: The International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) has issued a denial refuting another list of industries allowed to operate during the June 1-14 lockdown. In a tweet on Friday (May 28) night, it said that this list was “another version” that was untrue. “As said in our previous tweet, Miti has not issued any list of sectors for the June 1-14 movement control order. The National Security Council (NSC) will make the announcement to the public,” it said on its official Twitter account.

Earlier Friday, the Prime Minister’s Office announced that a nationwide full lockdown will take place from June 1 to 14 and all sectors will not be allowed to operate during this period, except the essential economic and service sectors.

A special NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday made the decision to implement the full lockdown for 14 days.

In a statement by the PMO, it said the decision was made following the steep climb of Covid-19 cases that breached the 8,000 mark with more than 70,000 active cases on Friday.

ANN

