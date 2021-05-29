TOMMY THOMAS DROPS BOMBSHELL – ‘COMMON SENSE WILL TELL YOU VACCINE IS THE SOLUTION’ – REVEALS DISCUSSION WITH MAHATHIR & DR DZUL – AND HOW IF PAKATAN STILL IN POWER, HE AS THE LAWYER FOR THE GOVT WOULD BE TASKED TO PUSH FOR ‘CONTRACTS WITH COMPANIES OF THE WORLD’ TO ENSURE MALAYSIA ‘FIRST IN LINE’ FOR VACCINE SUPPLY

Thomas directed the focus to Malaysia’s grim Covid-19 figures instead, and emphasised the importance of Covid-19 vaccines.

“No problem, as I see it, revoking it is two minutes. It’s very easy to revoke the Emergency. But let me say, that I think a lot of discussions today, six months later, on the Emergency is with the greatest respect, misplaced.

“Because I think today Malaysians are fighting — some of them for their lives — we know hundreds of people are in ICUs, in hospitals, and we’ve got 6,000 to 7,000 cases a day, so that has transformed the situation substantially.

“So to me, the focus is, the critical question is, why have we not sufficient vaccines?” he asked during the show earlier tonight. Malaysia today exceeded 8,000 daily new Covid-19 cases for the first time.

Thomas then shared what he would have done as the AG early last year during the Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia if he was still holding the position under a Pakatan Harapan federal government.

He stepped down on February 28, 2020 as AG, just four days after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister of the PH government, which had collapsed by then.

“What I would have done 18 months ago, shortly after March, because by February, March we were already discussing Covid-19, the health minister Dr Dzulkefly (Ahmad), myself and Tun Mahathir, we knew about the problem but it was just starting.

“What I would have said, if we were still in power as early as March, April or May, I would have gone and said ‘look, the only solution is vaccine’. Common sense would tell you vaccine is the solution.

“So we must authorise me the AG as the lawyer for the government and a few others to go and start having contracts with all the companies of this world to get the vaccines, so that when the vaccines were out — they were out by December last year — we are first in the line.

“So to me, the US, UK, Israel are three examples that vaccines have really helped solve the problem. We are far behind as it is,” he said.

