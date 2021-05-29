Muhyiddin Yassin, the power-hungry, but clueless and incompetent prime minister has finally declared a full lockdown effective June 1 to 14. The 2-week nationwide lockdown decision comes on Friday evening (May 28) after the country reported its fourth consecutive day of record infections – a whopping 8,290 Coronavirus new cases and 61 deaths.

The latest infections bring the total cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic to 549,514. The total death toll has hit 2,552 – all of which happens under the current administration. This month alone, a total of 1,046 deaths from Covid-19 was recorded. In comparison, the country recorded only 471 deaths due to Covid for the entire year 2020.

Unlike last year, when the Ministry of Health used to boast about higher daily recoveries than new infections, it’s the opposite now. As of today, there are 72,823 active cases, the first time it has breached the 70,000 milestone. Worse, the number of patients in ICU continues hitting the roof with 808 patients, while 403 patients have to be intubated to help them breathe.

It was only on Sunday that PM Muhyiddin, through a pre-recorded interview, told 33 million Malaysians on TV that a total lockdown was out of the question as he insisted the already ailing economy would be destroyed. Similarly, the genius Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz had also said a full lockdown was not possible as 4 million people could lose their income or employment.

The U-turn in less than a week speaks volumes about not only the incompetence of Muhyiddin administration, but also the serious deterioration of the pandemic as a result of mishandling and pussyfooting by the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition. SOP (standard operating procedure) flip-flops, policy U-turns and double standards enforcement have become the trademarks of the regime.

In essence, the latest full-scale lockdown means the country has returned to the previous MCO 1.0 nationwide lockdown first implemented on March 18, 2020, but in a much worse situation. When the premier announced the MCO 1.0 on March 16 last year, there were only 138 daily cases and a total 553 infections. Today, it is 8,290 daily cases and a total 549,514 infections.

Last year, Muhyiddin, like a great leader and hero, spoke to the nation in a special address on TV to deliver the 14-day MCO (Movement Control Order) lockdown. Almost everyone applauded the decision to fight Covid-19. Today, it was only a very dry statement issued from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Almost everyone commented – angrily – “I told you so”.

So, what has happened since Sunday that forced the prime minister to reluctantly bite the bullet and made the humiliating U-turn? It was a dumb decision from the beginning when the government stubbornly introduced yet another half-baked MCO 3.0 lockdown starting on May 12. Everyone was against doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

The MCO 3.0 was a carbon-copy of MCO 2.0, with some minor tweaks. The only difference is, while MCO 2.0 was introduced before the Chinese New Year, MCO 3.0 was introduced toward the end of Ramadan bazaar and days before the traditional “balik kampung” exodus for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration. The Chinese Lunar New Year did not trigger any Coronavirus cluster.

It’s a different story with the Hari Raya festival. When Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed that between April 1 and May 26, manufacturing sector was the main contributor to workplace clusters, contributing 46%, it was already the clearest proof that the MCO 3.0 lockdown was a failure, as anticipated and predicted by everyone, except the stupid prime minister.

Worse, Dr Noor also unveiled that at least 5 out of 20 new Covid clusters recorded yesterday were linked to house-to-house visits during the recent Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival. Earlier, Health Minister Dr Adham Baba admitted that interstate and inter-district travel during Ramadan and the Hari Raya festive period are the reasons behind the spike in Coronavirus cases.

At least 40 Covid-19 clusters related to religious activities happened throughout the fasting month until the Hari Raya celebration. Today, more and more clusters related to Hari Raya visiting has been discovered in other states. But who was the one who gave the green light to hold Ramadan bazaars, interstate and inter-district travel, and reopening of the mosques without strict SOP compliance?

In its attempt to please the Malay Muslims in exchange for support in the coming 15th General Election, the Muhyiddin regime has irresponsibly and recklessly triggered a massive nationwide Hari Raya Cluster. The screw-up was so obvious that even Sultan Ibrahim of Johor has called for the government to consider a “full lockdown”. But there’s a more critical reason why the premier backpedalled.

Both public and private sector healthcare facilities are on the brink of collapse as they have been overrun by Covid-19 patients. The writing is on the wall when several hospitals like Hospital Sungai Buloh and Hospital Selayang were forced to use refrigerated containers as makeshift morgues, and car parks turned into temporary quarantine centres for those with minor symptoms.

As the number of patients in ICU hit 808 today, hospitals are running out of space, despite steadily increasing the number of intensive care units for Covid patients to close to 1,000. Kuala Lumpur General Hospital, the largest hospital under the Ministry of Health of Malaysia, has stopped existing non-Covid patients from seeking scheduled check-up or treatments.

In fact, some healthcare workers have already started to decide which patients to admit to ICUs based on their chances of survival. This is consistent with an article we published in January (read here) – doctors may have to decide who can live and who dies. A health care worker said – “We try to accommodate all, but we don’t always have ventilators and beds.”

In an incident, a critically ill non-Coronavirus patient’s family was told to choose between taking their loved one back home to die or keeping the patient in the hospital with the same outcome. Like it or not, Malaysia has reached a stage where non-Covid patients are being turned away because the limited resources and priorities are given to Covid patients.

While the Ministry of Health has refused to acknowledge that the country now has more cases per million people than India, the situation on the ground suggests otherwise. A 51-year-old professional described how it took more than 12 hours to secure a bed at a semi-government hospital in Selangor for her 85-year-old father, who eventually died due to Covid-19.

She shared her story – “The doctor who was treating my father called every hospital in the city to try and get a bed for him once the test result came back positive. It was a stressful time for us because he was also a dialysis patient. Halfway through his treatment, the doctor called me up and hinted that he (her father) might be taking an ICU bed that is sorely needed for someone else.”

On May 20, Kedah made a shocking announcement that chronic patients who are considered to have no hope of recovery will no longer be placed in the intensive care units (ICU) at the state hospitals – whether they are Covid-19 patients or not. Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said – “I feel guilty but I feel this has to be said. Some doctors have no choice but to choose which patient needs to be admitted to the ICU.”

Two days later (May 22), Dr Noor Hisham revealed that ICUs in Klang Valley were operating at 113% capacity, while 91% of the beds in ICUs nationwide have been occupied. Intensive care units in Hospital Kajang and Hospital Banting were working at 317% and 200% capacity respectively. Hospital Sungai Buloh, the main Covid-19 hospital in Klang Valley, saw its ICU operating at 111% capacity.

As critically-ill Covid-19 patients keep increasing, the chance of non-Covid-19 patients getting treatment is being reduced accordingly. When it reaches the severity like in India, the country may see Covid-19 patients fighting among themselves for beds, ventilators, beds and even oxygen. Interestingly, before the latest full lockdown announcement, there were rumours that Dr Noor Hisham has resigned.

With medical resources being stretched to its limit due to the exponential surge in cases, not to mention the fresh 850 infections linked to Hari Raya, there’s no guarantee the full lockdown could make much difference at this stage. PM Muhyiddin’s decision might be too little, too late as the entire nation is already engulfed with Covid-19. He had wasted precious 2 weeks to implement a full lockdown.

