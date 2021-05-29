THE GRAND FINALE – MUHYIDDIN’S BELATED ‘TOTAL’ LOCKDOWN – WILL IT WORK? NOTHING BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN REGIME DOES WILL WORK – UNLESS THEY RAMP UP TESTING, VACCINATION & OFFER FINANCIAL AID – MALAYSIA IN TROUBLE FOR THE LONG HAUL!
Full lockdown alone not enough, ramp up testing and vaccination, says Khalid Samad
A FULL lockdown without plans for mass testing and a more intense vaccination programme will not bring down the number of Covid-19 cases, said Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad.
“A lockdown must be accompanied by a more intense testing and vaccination programme.
“The government seems to have lost the plot and simply slaps on a total lockdown while the testing and vaccination program is still left in limbo,” the Amanah lawmaker told The Malaysian Insight.
Khalid was reacting to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement this evening that Malaysia will be totally locked down from June 1 to June 14, except for essential economic and services sectors, to combat the rising Covid-19 cases.
The lockdown will also be held in phases, where the second phase, to cover a period of four weeks following the two-week hard lockdown, will see the reopening of some sectors while still banning large gatherings, followed by the third phase with more restrictions lifted.
Khalid said the reversion to tighter restrictions under the first movement control order (MCO) as in March 2020 is an easy way out instead of a targeted lockdown, the Amanah lawmaker added.
“I am happy that the government has finally realised how serious the situation is and that the (MCO 3.0) will not solve the problem.
“However, they have gone for an ‘easy solution’ as the lockdown is total and throughout, not differentiating the problem areas from the not so problem areas.
“In other words, the lockdown is not targeted.
“I think the government must have a more encompassing strategy and what Selangor State is doing and trying to do should be used as reference,” he said.
In an effort to halt infections, Selangor has launched mass testing through Selcare, the administrator of the state’s healthcare programme since the start of the pandemic last year.
Selcare manager Mohd Noor Md Nasir told The Malaysian Insight, that it processed an average 2,000 Covid-19 tests daily.
Data provided by Selcare showed that from January 2021 to May 17, 8,450 tests were done on the Selangor Covid-19 mass screening programme using the RTK-Antigen test.
Of the 2,000 tests done daily, an average of 80 cases come back positive.
The programme offers free tests to all residents of Selangor. Test results are available the same day. The state allocated RM9,000,000 for the screening programme last year.
Khalid added that the full lockdown must be accompanied by a moratorium from banks, financial and food assistance.
“According to the statement, the Finance Ministry will announce this tomorrow. We will wait to see what they will announce.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Full lockdown must come with aid, say lawmakers
“It is actually quite a late decision. The signs were already there since last week but they delayed it,” Loke told The Malaysian Insight.
The Seremban lawmaker added that looking at past experience, it is unlikely that the lockdown will end in two weeks, and therefore it is important that the vulnerable groups are looked after.
“The government has a responsibility to shield them. Definitely the lockdown will have a great impact in terms of livelihood as the government has mentioned time and again.
“The other point is, the loan moratorium has to be brought back for all with no condition,” he said.
Umno president Zahid Hamidi agreed the decision to impose a full lockdown must come with aid for the people.
“The lockdown must come with all necessary forms of assistance. This will ensure that the economy can move despite the lockdown,” he wrote on Facebook.
Zahid, who is also the Bagan Datuk MP, added that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has borrowed RM99.3 billion.
He said the government has also raised RM115.53 billion in additional revenue from sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd and oil and gas giant Petronas.
“Why borrow if not to help the public. Help them by giving out Bantuan Prihatin 3.0, food aid, i-Sinar 2.0 or i-Lestari plus.
“Also use the emergency ordinance to allow for a moratorium since the purpose of the emergency was to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.
Zahid also reiterated his stance that the full lockdown should be implemented for 21 days with eight conditions.
On Twitter, opposition lawmakers Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and Maszlee Malik both called on the government to quickly announce a stimulus package to help Malaysians get through the lockdown.
“This is not the first time a total lockdown has been announced. They should not wait for ‘a time’ to announce help for the people during the lockdown.
“(The government should) give automatic moratorium, aid for B40 and M40 groups, aid for students and wage subsidies for workers,” the Muar lawmaker tweeted.
Former education minister Mazslee said a full lockdown should not only be to encourage people to stay home, but it must also consider alleviating the burden of the people.
“Lockdown is not only about asking people to stay at home. It should come along with other packages to relieve the burden of the people, especially the vulnerable ones,” he tweeted.
Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad also took to Twitter to express his support for the government’s decision, adding that the state will be announcing a stimulus package soon.
“Johor is in full support of this total lockdown and will announce its stimulus package soon”.
Meanwhile, Dr Zainal Ariffin Omar, the president of the Malaysian Public Health Physicians’ Association said public health experts expected the government to impose a lockdown much earlier.
“It is a right decision although a bit late. Most public health experts expected (a full lock down) to be early last week,” he said.
Dr Zainal said with the lockdown announcement, the government should tighten any loopholes and impose stricter enforcement to help bring the number of cases down.
“We hope the government will really tighten all the loopholes with stricter enforcement, and give more support, aid and services. And we really hope the rakyat will strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOP).”
He added that if all SOP are followed, the likelihood of bringing down the number of cases in two weeks is possible.
“If we really work at it, we can see a reduction of cases.”
Earlier this evening, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced that Malaysia will be totally locked down from June 1 to June 14, 2021, except for essential economic and services sectors, to combat the rising Covid-19 cases.
The total lockdown, similar to the first imposed in March 2020, came as Covid-19 cases rose to 8,290 today, after three days of 7,000 cases and almost a week of 60 deaths daily.
The National Security Council will issue a list of essential economic and services sectors soon. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
-THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.