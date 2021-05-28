CAUGHT TOTALLY WRONG-FOOTED, MUHYIDDIN SCRAMBLES TO U-TURN – ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ TO BEGIN JUNE 1-14, TO BE FOLLOWED BY PHASES 2 & 3OCKDOWN – SO THE PEOPLE WERE RIGHT TO CALL HIM ‘STUPID PM’ – NOW, THE WORRY IS IT MAY BE A CASE OF TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

The Health Ministry reported 8,290 new cases of Covid-19 today, a new record.
This is the first time the number of cases has exceeded 8,000. It comes after three days of case numbers being in the 7,000 range.
There were also 61 deaths, putting the national death toll now at 2,552.
Active Covid-19 cases have also exceeded 70,000 for the first time while patients in ICU and those requiring ventilator support are also at an all-time high.
- Active cases: 72,823
- Patients in ICU: 808*
- Intubated: 403*
Cases by state
The Klang Valley accounted for 35.3 percent (2,926 cases) of new local infections while East Malaysia made up 12.21 percent (1,012 cases).
Selangor (2052)
Kelantan (851)
Kuala Lumpur (830)
Johor (762)
Sarawak (698)
Kedah (544)
Negeri Sembilan (520)
Penang (421)
Perak (405)
Malacca (380)
Sabah (308)
Pahang (254)
Terengganu (207)
Putrajaya (44)
Perlis (8)
Labuan (6)
Deaths
Of the 61 fatalities today, 19 were in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (8), Kuala Lumpur (6), Kedah (5), Sarawak (4), Johor (4), Perak (3), Malacca (3), Labuan (2), Penang (2), Kelantan (2), Terengganu (2) and Sabah (1).
The youngest victim was a 25-year-old male. The remaining were aged between 27 and 92.
For a detailed breakdown of the reported deaths today, please refer to our Covid-19 tracker site.
Clusters
There were 21 new clusters reported today. Details of the new clusters are as follow:
Jalan Satu Olak
Category: Workplace
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Kuala Langat and Petaling
Total infected: 14 out of 97 screened
Perusahaan Satu Batu Caves
Category: Workplace
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Gombak
Total infected: 10 out of 72 screened
Kemumin
Category: Workplace
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Kota Bharu and Bachok
Total infected: 29 out of 81 screened
Tapak Bina Wangsa Perdana
Category: Workplace
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Titiwangsa
Total infected: 27 out of 320 screened
Jalan Hospital Tampoi
Category: Workplace
State(s): Johor
District(s): Johor Bahru
Total infected: 81 out of 213 screened
Perusahaan Valdor
Category: Workplace
State(s): Penang
District(s): Seberang Perai Selatan
Total infected: 71 out of 157 screened
Persiaran Sepang Sebelas
Category: Community
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Sepang
Total infected: 39 out of 97 screened
Kampung Chekok
Category: Community
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Machang
Total infected: 11 out of 28 screened
Kampung Teliar
Category: Community
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Pasir Mas
Total infected: 12 out of 16 screened
Dah Emas Suria
Category: Community
State(s): Kedah
District(s): Kuala Muda and Langkawi
Total infected: 37 out of 60 screened
Jalan Padi
Category: Community
State(s): Negeri Sembilan
District(s): Jelebu and Tampin
Total infected: 30 out of 260 screened
Tanjung Kepah
Category: Community
State(s): Perak
District(s): Manjung
Total infected: 27 out of 85 screened
Kampung Chubadak
Category: Religious event
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Kepong
Total infected: 23 out of 62 screened
Jalan Kampung Bukit
Category: Religious event
State(s): Penang
District(s): Barat Daya
Total infected: 15 out of 117 screened
Jalan Seroja Kepis
Category: Religious event
State(s): Negeri Sembilan
District(s): Jempol and Kuala Pilah
Total infected: 59 out of 226 screened
Seksyen Dua
Category: Religious event
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Titiwangsa
Total infected: 11 out of 98 screened
Sri Gombak Lapan
Category: Non-Education Ministry institution
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Gombak and Petaling
Total infected: 22 out of 43 screened
Dah Pinang
Category: Non-Education Ministry institution
State(s): Kedah
District(s): Kota Setar
Total infected: 31 out of 77 screened
Bukit Ilmu
Category: Higher education
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Bachok and Machang
Total infected: 17 out of 49 screened
Tawar Empat
Category: High-risk group
State(s): Johor
District(s): Kota Tinggi
Total infected: 12 out of 65 screened
DTI Bukit Jalil 2
Category: Detention Centre
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Cheras
Total infected: 41 out of 49 screened
