CAUGHT TOTALLY WRONG-FOOTED, MUHYIDDIN SCRAMBLES TO U-TURN – ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ TO BEGIN JUNE 1-14, TO BE FOLLOWED BY PHASES 2 & 3OCKDOWN – SO THE PEOPLE WERE RIGHT TO CALL HIM ‘STUPID PM’ – NOW, THE WORRY IS IT MAY BE A CASE OF TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a three-phase nationwide lockdown that will start with a “total lockdown” from June 1 to 14.

“Throughout this period, all sectors are not allowed to operate except for essential economic and services sectors listed by the National Security Council,” the PMO said in a statement this evening.

It said the decision – taken at an NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin – was in light of the country’s worsening Covid-19 situation.

If the first phase is successful in bringing down the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the second phase will be implemented to allow for the reopening of certain economic sectors that do not involve large gatherings and where physical distancing can be maintained.

This will last for four weeks after the first phase has ended.

At the end of the second phase, the third phase will be similar to movement control order restrictions presently in force.

This means social activities will not be allowed while nearly all economic sectors will be subject to strict standard operating procedures plus restrictions on the number of people allowed to be physically present at workplaces.

“However, the decision to move from one phase to the next is subject to risk assessments by the Health Ministry.

“The evaluation will be made based on developments in the daily number of cases and the capacity of hospitals nationwide to treat Covid-19 patients,” the PMO said. –MKINI

Covid-19 (May 28) – Cases exceed 8k, death toll passes 2,500 mark

The Health Ministry reported 8,290 new cases of Covid-19 today, a new record. This is the first time the number of cases has exceeded 8,000. It comes after three days of case numbers being in the 7,000 range. There were also 61 deaths, putting the national death toll now at 2,552. Active Covid-19 cases have also exceeded 70,000 for the first time while patients in ICU and those requiring ventilator support are also at an all-time high. Active cases: 72,823

Patients in ICU: 808*

Intubated: 403* (*These figures do not include those in intensive care who are suspected of having Covid-19 and are awaiting test results.) Cases by state The Klang Valley accounted for 35.3 percent (2,926 cases) of new local infections while East Malaysia made up 12.21 percent (1,012 cases). Selangor (2052)

Kelantan (851)

Kuala Lumpur (830)

Johor (762)

Sarawak (698)

Kedah (544)

Negeri Sembilan (520)

Penang (421)

Perak (405)

Malacca (380)

Sabah (308)

Pahang (254)

Terengganu (207)

Putrajaya (44)

Perlis (8)

Labuan (6) Deaths Of the 61 fatalities today, 19 were in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan (8), Kuala Lumpur (6), Kedah (5), Sarawak (4), Johor (4), Perak (3), Malacca (3), Labuan (2), Penang (2), Kelantan (2), Terengganu (2) and Sabah (1). The youngest victim was a 25-year-old male. The remaining were aged between 27 and 92. For a detailed breakdown of the reported deaths today, please refer to our Covid-19 tracker site. Clusters There were 21 new clusters reported today. Details of the new clusters are as follow: Jalan Satu Olak

Category: Workplace

State(s): Selangor

District(s): Kuala Langat and Petaling

Total infected: 14 out of 97 screened Perusahaan Satu Batu Caves

Category: Workplace

State(s): Selangor

District(s): Gombak

Total infected: 10 out of 72 screened Kemumin

Category: Workplace

State(s): Kelantan

District(s): Kota Bharu and Bachok

Total infected: 29 out of 81 screened Tapak Bina Wangsa Perdana

Category: Workplace

State(s): Kuala Lumpur

District(s): Titiwangsa

Total infected: 27 out of 320 screened Jalan Hospital Tampoi

Category: Workplace

State(s): Johor

District(s): Johor Bahru

Total infected: 81 out of 213 screened Perusahaan Valdor

Category: Workplace

State(s): Penang

District(s): Seberang Perai Selatan

Total infected: 71 out of 157 screened Persiaran Sepang Sebelas

Category: Community

State(s): Selangor

District(s): Sepang

Total infected: 39 out of 97 screened Kampung Chekok

Category: Community

State(s): Kelantan

District(s): Machang

Total infected: 11 out of 28 screened Kampung Teliar

Category: Community

State(s): Kelantan

District(s): Pasir Mas

Total infected: 12 out of 16 screened Dah Emas Suria

Category: Community

State(s): Kedah

District(s): Kuala Muda and Langkawi

Total infected: 37 out of 60 screened Jalan Padi

Category: Community

State(s): Negeri Sembilan

District(s): Jelebu and Tampin

Total infected: 30 out of 260 screened Tanjung Kepah

Category: Community

State(s): Perak

District(s): Manjung

Total infected: 27 out of 85 screened Kampung Chubadak

Category: Religious event

State(s): Kuala Lumpur

District(s): Kepong

Total infected: 23 out of 62 screened Jalan Kampung Bukit

Category: Religious event

State(s): Penang

District(s): Barat Daya

Total infected: 15 out of 117 screened Jalan Seroja Kepis

Category: Religious event

State(s): Negeri Sembilan

District(s): Jempol and Kuala Pilah

Total infected: 59 out of 226 screened Seksyen Dua

Category: Religious event

State(s): Kuala Lumpur

District(s): Titiwangsa

Total infected: 11 out of 98 screened Sri Gombak Lapan

Category: Non-Education Ministry institution

State(s): Selangor

District(s): Gombak and Petaling

Total infected: 22 out of 43 screened Dah Pinang

Category: Non-Education Ministry institution

State(s): Kedah

District(s): Kota Setar

Total infected: 31 out of 77 screened Bukit Ilmu

Category: Higher education

State(s): Kelantan

District(s): Bachok and Machang

Total infected: 17 out of 49 screened Tawar Empat

Category: High-risk group

State(s): Johor

District(s): Kota Tinggi

Total infected: 12 out of 65 screened DTI Bukit Jalil 2

Category: Detention Centre

State(s): Kuala Lumpur

District(s): Cheras

Total infected: 41 out of 49 screened MKINI

