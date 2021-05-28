CAUGHT TOTALLY WRONG-FOOTED, MUHYIDDIN SCRAMBLES TO U-TURN – ‘TOTAL LOCKDOWN’ TO BEGIN JUNE 1-14, TO BE FOLLOWED BY PHASES 2 & 3OCKDOWN – SO THE PEOPLE WERE RIGHT TO CALL HIM ‘STUPID PM’ – NOW, THE WORRY IS IT MAY BE A CASE OF TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE!

PUTRAJAYA, March 4 -- Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) President upon arrival to chair a Bersatu supreme council meeting, today.

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced a three-phase nationwide lockdown that will start with a “total lockdown” from June 1 to 14.

“Throughout this period, all sectors are not allowed to operate except for essential economic and services sectors listed by the National Security Council,” the PMO said in a statement this evening.

It said the decision – taken at an NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin – was in light of the country’s worsening Covid-19 situation.

If the first phase is successful in bringing down the number of daily Covid-19 cases, the second phase will be implemented to allow for the reopening of certain economic sectors that do not involve large gatherings and where physical distancing can be maintained.

At the end of the second phase, the third phase will be similar to movement control order restrictions presently in force.

This means social activities will not be allowed while nearly all economic sectors will be subject to strict standard operating procedures plus restrictions on the number of people allowed to be physically present at workplaces.

“However, the decision to move from one phase to the next is subject to risk assessments by the Health Ministry.

“The evaluation will be made based on developments in the daily number of cases and the capacity of hospitals nationwide to treat Covid-19 patients,” the PMO said. –MKINI

Covid-19 (May 28) – Cases exceed 8k, death toll passes 2,500 mark

The Health Ministry reported 8,290 new cases of Covid-19 today, a new record.

This is the first time the number of cases has exceeded 8,000. It comes after three days of case numbers being in the 7,000 range.

There were also 61 deaths, putting the national death toll now at 2,552.

Active Covid-19 cases have also exceeded 70,000 for the first time while patients in ICU and those requiring ventilator support are also at an all-time high.

  • Active cases: 72,823
  • Patients in ICU: 808*
  • Intubated: 403*

Cases by state

The Klang Valley accounted for 35.3 percent (2,926 cases) of new local infections while East Malaysia made up 12.21 percent (1,012 cases).

Selangor (2052)
Kelantan (851)
Kuala Lumpur (830)
Johor (762)
Sarawak (698)
Kedah (544)
Negeri Sembilan (520)
Penang (421)
Perak (405)
Malacca (380)
Sabah (308)
Pahang (254)
Terengganu (207)
Putrajaya (44)
Perlis (8)
Labuan (6)

Deaths

Of the 61 fatalities today, 19 were in SelangorNegeri Sembilan (8), Kuala Lumpur (6), Kedah (5), Sarawak (4), Johor (4), Perak (3), Malacca (3), Labuan (2), Penang (2), Kelantan (2), Terengganu (2) and Sabah (1).

The youngest victim was a 25-year-old male. The remaining were aged between 27 and 92.

For a detailed breakdown of the reported deaths today, please refer to our Covid-19 tracker site.

Clusters

There were 21 new clusters reported today. Details of the new clusters are as follow:

Jalan Satu Olak
Category: Workplace
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Kuala Langat and Petaling
Total infected: 14 out of 97 screened

Perusahaan Satu Batu Caves
Category: Workplace
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Gombak
Total infected: 10 out of 72 screened

Kemumin
Category: Workplace
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Kota Bharu and Bachok
Total infected: 29 out of 81 screened

Tapak Bina Wangsa Perdana
Category: Workplace
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Titiwangsa
Total infected: 27 out of 320 screened

Jalan Hospital Tampoi
Category: Workplace
State(s): Johor
District(s): Johor Bahru
Total infected: 81 out of 213 screened

Perusahaan Valdor
Category: Workplace
State(s): Penang
District(s): Seberang Perai Selatan
Total infected: 71 out of 157 screened

Persiaran Sepang Sebelas
Category: Community
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Sepang
Total infected: 39 out of 97 screened

Kampung Chekok
Category: Community
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Machang
Total infected: 11 out of 28 screened

Kampung Teliar
Category: Community
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Pasir Mas
Total infected: 12 out of 16 screened

Dah Emas Suria
Category: Community
State(s): Kedah
District(s): Kuala Muda and Langkawi
Total infected: 37 out of 60 screened

Jalan Padi
Category: Community
State(s): Negeri Sembilan
District(s): Jelebu and Tampin
Total infected: 30 out of 260 screened

Tanjung Kepah
Category: Community
State(s): Perak
District(s): Manjung
Total infected: 27 out of 85 screened

Kampung Chubadak
Category: Religious event
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Kepong
Total infected: 23 out of 62 screened

Jalan Kampung Bukit
Category: Religious event
State(s): Penang
District(s): Barat Daya
Total infected: 15 out of 117 screened

Jalan Seroja Kepis
Category: Religious event
State(s): Negeri Sembilan
District(s): Jempol and Kuala Pilah
Total infected: 59 out of 226 screened

Seksyen Dua
Category: Religious event
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Titiwangsa
Total infected: 11 out of 98 screened

Sri Gombak Lapan
Category: Non-Education Ministry institution
State(s): Selangor
District(s): Gombak and Petaling
Total infected: 22 out of 43 screened

Dah Pinang
Category: Non-Education Ministry institution
State(s): Kedah
District(s): Kota Setar
Total infected: 31 out of 77 screened

Bukit Ilmu
Category: Higher education
State(s): Kelantan
District(s): Bachok and Machang
Total infected: 17 out of 49 screened

Tawar Empat
Category: High-risk group
State(s): Johor
District(s): Kota Tinggi
Total infected: 12 out of 65 screened

DTI Bukit Jalil 2
Category: Detention Centre
State(s): Kuala Lumpur
District(s): Cheras
Total infected: 41 out of 49 screened

