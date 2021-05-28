NOOR HISHAM TO RESIGN FOR COVID-19 DEBACLE? BUT WHY SHOULD HE – IT’S MUHYIDDIN WHO SHOULD STEP DOWN FIRST & FOREMOST, FOLLOWED BY DE-FACTO NO.2 AZMIN ALI, HAMZAH ZAINUDDIN, ISMAIL SABRI, ADHAM BABA & KHAIRY

PUTRAJAYA: A blog post claiming that Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has resigned is fake news, says the Health Ministry.

In a Twitter post, the ministry shared a screenshot of the article which claimed that Dr Noor Hisham had stepped down from his post.

“Fake news. Do not spread or share, ” the ministry tweeted on Friday (May 28).

This is not the first time the Health director-general has been the subject of such allegations.

On Feb 3, Dr Noor Hisham posted on Twitter about a viral claim on WhatsApp, alleging that he had resigned, calling it “another piece of fake news and misleading the public”.

Berita palsu. Jangan sebar atau kongsi. pic.twitter.com/fYain0m6Cz

-MALAYSIAKINI

