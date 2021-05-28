AS ‘NO STRATEGY, HEADLESS CHICKEN’ MUHYIDDIN REGIME FUMBLES, JOHOR SULTAN STEPS UP – CALLS FOR ‘FULL LOCKDOWN BY STATE OR REGION E.G. JOHOR, MELAKA & N. SEMBILAN FOR 2 WEEKS – FOLLOWED BY OTHER ZONES PAHANG, T’GANU & KELANTAN’… AND SO ON

Johor Sultan calls for targeted full lockdown in border states, regions

JOHOR BARU: Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has called for a targeted full lockdown to be imposed in bordering states or regions.

His Majesty said this would help to control the number of Covid-19 cases without completely halting the country’s economic activities.

“I suggest a full lockdown on a targeted basis by state or region.

“For example, the southern zones of Johor, Melaka and Negri Sembilan can be placed on ‘full lockdown’ for two weeks, followed by other zones such as the east coast (Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan).

“States that are not on lockdown can resume economic activities under the movement control order (MCO) regulations of their respective areas.

“This way, we could deal with the number of cases without closing down the country’s economic activities as a whole,” His Majesty said in a statement posted on his official Facebook page on Friday (May 28).

His Majesty added that he hoped the idea would be considered by the state and Federal governments.

“There are no longer words to describe the worries and fears about the Covid-19 situation in our country. I propose this out of concern for the plight of our country.

“I hope it will be considered by the state government and the Federal Government,” His Majesty added.

On Wednesday (May 26), Sultan Ibrahim urged the government to consider a full lockdown if Covid-19 numbers continued to rise.