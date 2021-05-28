DESPAIR & FEAR GRIP MALAYSIA – AS COVID-19 HITS ABOVE AN ASTONISHING 8,000 MARK – WITH SLOW-COACH & BUNGLING MUHYIDDIN REGIME ONLY NOW HINTING OF ‘DIFFICULT STEP’ TO COME
Survey: Fear of Covid-19 in Malaysia returns to peak levels as daily cases surge
The survey by research outfit Ipsos is done monthly in 28 countries and lists five key issues that concern respondents the most.
In Malaysia, up to two-thirds of respondents listed Covid-19 as their top concern, surpassing political and financial corruption which came in second at 51 per cent.
Concerns about the coronavirus dipped in February this year when the last major wave subsided. As daily cases surged again, with the past three days seeing record high rates of above 7,000, fear of Covid-19 is now close to peak levels.
“More than one year after the outbreak, Covid is still looming large in shaping people’s perceptions about the state of the country.”
Malaysians’ concern about the coronavirus is also “substantially” higher than the global average. Only 42 per cent of respondents said they were worried about Covid-19, which is 32 per cent less than Malaysian respondents.
Malaysians’ preoccupation with corruption is also higher than the global country average of 30 per cent. At the worldwide level, worries about unemployment came in second after the pandemic, followed by poverty and social inequality at 32 per cent.
Only 23 per cent of Malaysian respondents said they are concerned about the poor and inequality.
The country’s unemployment rate reached levels last seen during the commodity price crisis in the 1980s mid last year, at over five per cent, after the National Security Council forced a near-total shut down of the economy to rein in Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.
The rate has since dropped to 4.7 per cent, but many households have fallen further behind the well-off as the cycle of lockdown continues to hurt income and curb hiring.
The fifth and last issue the survey looked at was crime and violence. Malaysian respondents felt it was the least of their worries, with just a fifth saying it’s a major concern. The global average was 25 per cent.
“Covid-19 is overshadowing other concerns among Malaysians,” the research agency said.
“With recent increase in cases, Malaysians’ concern about Covid-19 is up near the level of the last peak in February 2020. Country is in the wrong direction (negative sentiment) is getting correlated to the fluctuation in Covid-19 cases.”
Covid-19: As Malaysia spirals deeper into pandemic, Ismail Sabri hints at ‘difficult step’ to come
KUALA LUMPUR — Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob suggested today that the government could take further measures to contain the runaway Covid-19 pandemic that was infecting and killing Malaysians at an unprecedented rate.
On Facebook, Ismail Sabri posted a photograph of himself listening to a mobile phone while appearing to peruse some documents, along with the following message.
“I take note of the number of cases that rose sharply today. The step that must be taken in this situation is not the easiest path, but the best one for our joint safety.
Malaysians, from commoner to royalty, have increasingly pressed the government to enforce a “total lockdown” similar to the movement control order (MCO) at the start of the pandemic in March last year.
The government has so far resisted on the basis that another full blown MCO would cripple the local economy entirely.
Today, Malaysia crossed the psychological threshold of over 1,000 deaths in a month, after another 61 people died.
The country also added another 8,290 Covid-19 cases for an active total of 72,823.
MALAY MAIL
.