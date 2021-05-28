‘VERTICAL SURGE’ OR NOT, COVID-19 ZOOMS PAST 8,000 LEVEL – INTENSIFYING PUBLIC CONCERN & CALLS TO MUHYIDDIN TO STEP UP OR STEP DOWN

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported a record high of 8,290 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the first time the country’s number of daily cases has breached the 8,000 mark. It is also another record high for the fourth day in a row.

In a tweet, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 549,514.

Selangor again recorded the highest number of cases with 2,052, while Kuala Lumpur had 830. Kelantan recorded the second highest number with 851 cases.

This was followed by Johor (762), Sarawak (698), Kedah (544), Negeri Sembilan (520), Penang (421), Perak (405), Melaka (380), Sabah (308), Pahang (254), Terengganu (207), Putrajaya (44), Perlis (8) and Labuan (6).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

