AS MACC CONFIRMS ARRESTING SACKED PRASARANA CHIEF TAJUDDIN OVER ALLEGED ABUSE OF POWER – UNCOUTH UMNO MAN SAYS HIS FOCUS NOW ON ‘HELPING THOSE AFFECTED BY THE MCO, NOT ON POLITICKING’

PETALING JAYA: After being dismissed as the Prasarana chairman, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman now says he wants to focus on the B40 group affected by the movement control order (MCO).
He told FMT he has been at his Umno election director’s office since this morning to look into the matter.
“My focus now is on how we can use our election machinery at the grassroots level to help those affected by the MCO,” he said.
The Pasir Salak MP and Umno Supreme Council member said he has received reports that a lot of people are unable to afford food and medicines.
“We hear a lot of them are not able to get their medicine supplies on time. I will be speaking to our branches to deploy our members for help,” he said.
He also said it is not the time to play politics but to look into the plight of the people affected by the pandemic.
Umno’s tradition, he said, is to help the rakyat, and he plans to continue with the tradition.
He will hold online meetings with state election and division members on ways to beef up aid to those in need.
Tajuddin, who was appointed Prasarana chairman on May 11 last year, was dismissed from his position on Wednesday.
He was previously criticised for his handling of a press conference held to address Monday’s LRT train collision which left 213 injured, and 60 hospitalised.
The finance minister said in a letter, dated May 26, that he was relieved of his post with immediate effect. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
MACC arrest Tajuddin for alleged abuse of power
“He was detained to have his statement recorded and later released on bail.
“We are looking into a possible abuse of power charge where he was alleged to have appointed an in-law into Prasarana. The case is being probed under Section 23 of the MACC act,” the source said.
This was after he was seen in a video holding a press conference on the LRT collision involving 213 passengers without wearing a mask.
Last month, MACC chief Azam Baki said that the anti-graft body had completed an investigation related to a possible abuse of power case in Prasarana with its investigation papers submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).
Azam had said MACC was still waiting for instructions from the Attorney-General.
The MACC had reportedly visited the Prasarana office in January in connection with the investigation into Tajuddin, who allegedly tried to use his capacity as chairman to make significant changes in the company.
The Malaysian Insight is currently waiting for a response from Azam.
Tajuddin was sacked on May 26 as the chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, with immediate effect. He was appointed as Prasarana chairman in May last year as soon as the Perikatan Nasional government came into power.
Tajuddin’s sacking came after strong public criticism over his callous attitude at the press conference on the train collision.
On May 24, two LRT trains collided on the underground stretch of the line between the KLCC and Kampung Baru stations, resulting in minor injuries to 166 passengers while 47 others suffered serious injuries with three warded in the intensive care unit due to brain haemorrhage.
At the press conference the next day, Tajuddin hit out at his critics for “provoking” him to resign after critics had panned him for his absence from the scene of the crash. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
