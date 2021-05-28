AS MACC CONFIRMS ARRESTING SACKED PRASARANA CHIEF TAJUDDIN OVER ALLEGED ABUSE OF POWER – UNCOUTH UMNO MAN SAYS HIS FOCUS NOW ON ‘HELPING THOSE AFFECTED BY THE MCO, NOT ON POLITICKING’

After sacking, Tajuddin says focus is on helping rakyat, not politicking

PETALING JAYA: After being dismissed as the Prasarana chairman, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman now says he wants to focus on the B40 group affected by the movement control order (MCO).

He told FMT he has been at his Umno election director’s office since this morning to look into the matter.

“My focus now is on how we can use our election machinery at the grassroots level to help those affected by the MCO,” he said.

The Pasir Salak MP and Umno Supreme Council member said he has received reports that a lot of people are unable to afford food and medicines.

“We hear a lot of them are not able to get their medicine supplies on time. I will be speaking to our branches to deploy our members for help,” he said.

He also said it is not the time to play politics but to look into the plight of the people affected by the pandemic.

Umno’s tradition, he said, is to help the rakyat, and he plans to continue with the tradition.

He will hold online meetings with state election and division members on ways to beef up aid to those in need.

Tajuddin, who was appointed Prasarana chairman on May 11 last year, was dismissed from his position on Wednesday.

He was previously criticised for his handling of a press conference held to address Monday’s LRT train collision which left 213 injured, and 60 hospitalised.

The finance minister said in a letter, dated May 26, that he was relieved of his post with immediate effect. -FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

MACC arrest Tajuddin for alleged abuse of power

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today confirmed that former Prasarana chairman, Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, was arrested yesterday to assist into investigations relating to an abuse of power case.