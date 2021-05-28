NOT ONLY UNCOUTH – BUT ALSO CORRUPT? ‘PATUT LAH’ OR NOT, UMNO’S TAJUDDIN DETAINED & RELEASED ON BAIL BY MACC OVER POWER ABUSE ALLEGATIONS, CLAIM REPORTS QUOTING SOURCES – JUST DAYS AFTER GETTING THE SACK FOR HIS CRUDE, INSENSITIVE RESPONSE TO LRT TRAGEDY

PETALING JAYA: Former Prasarana chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has been questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over alleged abuse of power.

A source told FMT that Tajuddin was called in for questioning yesterday and was released on oral bail.

Another source said he met with the MACC before heading to the Dang Wangi police headquarters to give his statement over his alleged breach of SOP at a press conference.

He is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for using an office or position for gratification.

The second source said MACC was preparing investigation papers to press charges soon.

FMT has reached out to MACC and Tajuddin for confirmation and comment.

This comes after the Pasir Salak MP was sacked as Prasarana chairman two days ago. He was previously criticised for his handling of a press conference held to address Monday’s LRT train collision which left 213 injured, with 60 being hospitalised.

The finance minister said in a letter addressed to the Umno elections director, dated May 26, that he was relieved of his post with immediate effect.

Tajuddin was appointed Prasarana chairman on May 11 last year. FMT

Reports: Tajuddin detained by MACC, released on bail

Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman had been detained by the MACC and released on bail yesterday, according to news reports citing sources.

The MACC, however, has not responded to requests for confirmation.

Tajuddin, who went to his office at the Umno headquarters in the capital today, has also declined to speak to the media.

According to The Vibes and Utusan Malaysia, Tajuddin was detained after being called to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement.

The graft-buster agency had been probing Prasarana – the GLC Tajuddin formerly headed – over alleged abuse of power.

The probe was initiated after, among others, allegations surfaced that he was pulling strings in a project that a family-linked company was involved in.

Tajuddin said the Latitud 8 project in Dang Wangi, Kuala Lumpur was granted to Intan Sekitar Sdn Bhd in 2012 through an open tender, long before he became Prasarana chairperson.

Intan Sekitar Sdn Bhd, which is 51 percent owned by publicly-listed Crest Builder Holdings Berhad, is 49 percent owned by Detik Utuh Sdn Bhd.

Tajuddin’s family has a 40 percent stake in Detik Utuh Sdn Bhd through Tindakan Juara Sdn Bhd giving them an effective holding of 19.6 percent in the project.

The company had come into the spotlight following reports that the Prasarana board was considering terminating the project by paying RM80 million to Intan Sekitar.

Tajuddin was sacked as Prasarana chairperson on Wednesday following a gaffe-riddled press conference on the May 24 Kelana Jaya LRT collision.

It was the worst crash in LRT history, resulting in 213 passengers injured. Some suffered serious injuries and three remain in intensive care.

Tajuddin came under fire for not immediately visiting the crash site.

At a subsequent press conference, he controversially downplayed the seriousness of the crash by characterising it as two trains “kissing each other”. MKINI

