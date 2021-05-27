NO MORE ‘THANK YOU LAH’? – SACKED PRASARANA CHIEF TAJUDDIN EVADES MEDIA AT POLICE STATION FOR GRILLING

Tajuddin evades media after date with cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prasarana Malaysia Bhd chairman Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who is usually boisterous around the media, evaded reporters today after giving his statement to police over his alleged breach of SOP at a recent press conference.

The Pasir Salak MP arrived at the Dang Wangi police station in his silver Mercedes-Benz at 4.45pm and only left around 6pm.

When contacted, Dang Wangi police chief Mohamad Zainal Abdullah confirmed that they had taken statements from both Tajuddin and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

“We will be contacting several more individuals, including reporters who attended the press conference, to facilitate investigations.”

Tajuddin is being investigated over an alleged breach of SOP after he was photographed wearing a face shield but without a face mask during a press conference at the KLCC LRT station on Tuesday.

Syed Saddiq, meanwhile, gave his statement to the police over his tweet involving Tajuddin.

The former youth and sports minister had in a tweet, said wearing a face shield without a face mask was a violation of SOPs and questioned whether Tajuddin would be punished for breaching Covid-19 rules.

He had included screenshots of two news reports, one with a photograph of Tajuddin and another with senior minister for security Ismail Sabri Yaakob stating that wearing a face shield without a face mask was a punishable offence. FMT

Masked Tajuddin arrives at Dang Wangi police station for probe into maskless press conference, leaves after an hour

KUALA LUMPUR— Recently ejected Prasarana chairman Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman arrived at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters here to have his statement recorded for going without the mandatory face mask in a crowded public place last Tuesday.

He was seen wearing a face mask this time.

Dressed in a grey suit, Tajuddin was seen getting out of his silver Mercedes-Benz at around 4.45pm and walked straight into the district headquarters without addressing pressmen waiting outside since before 1pm as he was expected to arrive then.

Police sources told Malay Mail he had asked for several postponements from investigators earlier for reasons yet unknown before he arrived this evening.

On Tuesday, Tajuddin who was still Prasarana chairman then, held a press conference after inspecting the site of the light rail transit (LRT) crash at the KLCC station that injured 213 passengers.

The Umno veteran and MP for Pasir Salak was pictured wearing only a face shield, but not a face mask underneath as required under mandatory health rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19, which is surging again this week.

Later, another video of him talking to reporters from inside a LRT train was also shared in which he was once again spotted wearing only a face shield.

Tajuddin’s silver car was spotted leaving the police headquarters at about 5.45pm. Like before, it did not stop for him to speak to the media.

Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah confirmed that Tajuddin had completed recording his statement within the hour of his arrival.

“We recorded statements from five people for investigations today. These included three Prasarana staff, Syed Saddiq, and Tajuddin,” Mohamad Zainal told reporters.

Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman is Muar MP and the former youth and sports minister.

He had been called in for questioning at the same police station for his tweet asking if any action would be taken against Tajuddin for going maskless in public.

Syed Saddiq was seen entering the police headquarters around 12.30pm and exited about 90 minutes later accompanied by his lawyer.

Yesterday, Mohamad Zainal had said that investigations would be conducted under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Regulation 17 (1), Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) Regulations 2021. MALAY MAIL

